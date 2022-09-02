Defaulting on the fireworks nuisance

Saturday Express Editorial

The screams emanating against the fireworks displays at the Queen’s Park Savannah and in San Fernando on Independence evening have been loud and anguished.

Once again, the Government has gone about this aspect of our national celebrations with no apparent concern for their effects on the vulnerable. Indeed, given the repeated conversations, protests and appeals for more and greater consideration in this matter, the latest display of tone-deafness by those in authority is highly inexcusable.

Many in our midst remember all too well the ensuing fall-out from these same celebrations last year. Among other highly negative outcomes from this wanton use of fireworks, it was discovered that animals at the Emperor Valley Zoo panicked and died.

Given such an outcome, representing just one of the items of negative appraisal of these celebrations at the Savannah, such a repeat this year is simply mind-boggling.

Adding significant insult to the already well-established injury ­involved here was that this year’s fireworks displays were moved even closer to the precincts of the zoo than in previous years.

Such a decision is nothing short of unpardonable, and those ­responsible for sanctioning it ought to be called swiftly to account.

“Terrible, horrendous, insane” were some of the adjectives animal rights advocates used to describe the sensations they experienced, and the trauma to the animals and to members of the population ­vulnerable in this regard.

Making this assault on the senses of both humans and animals even more egregious is the fact that stakeholders were involved in consultations over the staging of these events within the week leading up to August 31.

Some of them reported yesterday they had recommended the distancing of fireworks to at least two miles from the zoo, and from other sensitive areas in different parts of the country. Such places were to include hospitals, nature reserves, homes for the elderly and some public parks. All of this appeared to have been thrown through the window, given the conduct of these exercises in Port of Spain, San Fernando and other locations across the country.

One animal rights activist in San Fernando reported to us that she got calls from incensed and concerned citizens in locales such as Mara­bella, Vistabella, Palmiste and Debe. These related to the fireworks displays which took place on San Fernando Hill.

Rather than exhibiting even a modicum of understanding and commitment to do better, this year’s activities present the distinct ­impression that, on this front at least, we have callously moved ­backwards.

Keeping faith with the constant, repeated calls for greater understanding of the injuries caused to both humans and animals in this ­regard, a progressive-thinking government would have at least switched to low-noise fireworks.

The Government cannot make as if there are no factors which ought to limit the type of trauma and distress visited upon humans and animals during these celebrations.

Here, therefore, is just one of the matters arising from this continued refusal to address a social problem which has been hanging fire for too long now. As long as the Government remains insensitive to trauma visited on people and animals in this way, it will have no ­moral authority in imposing regulatory measures on the public in ­other ­areas in which this may be necessary.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The secret of Sabina Park

The secret of Sabina Park

Sabina Park was a woman. More than that, she was a slave. More than that, she was an enslaved woman who took the life of her four-month-old son. At her trial in the Half-Way-Tree court, she admitted to the infanticide. The Crown witness relayed her complaint that “she had worked hard enough for ‘Backra Massa’ already and that she would not be plagued to raise the child... to work for white people”.

Defaulting on the fireworks nuisance

Defaulting on the fireworks nuisance

The screams emanating against the fireworks displays at the Queen’s Park Savannah and in San Fernando on Independence evening have been loud and anguished.

Once again, the Government has gone about this aspect of our national celebrations with no apparent concern for their effects on the vulnerable. Indeed, given the repeated conversations, protests and appeals for more and greater consideration in this matter, the latest display of tone-deafness by those in authority is highly inexcusable.

Why the cloak of secrecy over govt-­to-govt contracts?

In a recent newspaper article, Afra Raymond raised a number of issues, some of them constitutional, on what, to me, is the increasingly strange case of public procurement legislation.

He wondered about the delay in finalising the legislation, seeing that “all the legal and necessary steps have been taken”.

T&T must develop a culture of compassion

There are 425,000 households in Trinidad and Tobago (National Statistical Office 2020). Fifty per cent of those households (National Survey Nurture Nature 2020) keep animals on their premises, and the majority of those households turn to the animal welfare NGOs to help protect them from the scourge of fireworks. This is the cross-section of the population crying out for protection from fireworks, and the Government in power treats them with total disdain.

T&T still struggling with question of nationhood

As a retired public servant, I have served my country at home and abroad for 40 years. I avail myself of yet another opportunity to say MAY GOD BLESS OUR NATION.

I have vivid memory of the flag-raising ceremony on August 31, 1962, and hearing the children of the nation sing our National Anthem. The voice of our illustrious Prime Minister who recited the preamble of the nation’s Constitution at the Red House that day kept echoing in my ears for days. I knew then that we were on the right path, destined to become a truly great nation.

Love one another, not only on Independence Day

This year has been filled with sadness and many a tear

Venturing out day or night was filled with much fear

Many sons, daughters, mothers, fathers have been killed

By murderers who ignore God’s commandments at will.

In the depths of misery, we felt frightened, in despair

And lost all hope that our society could and would repair.