Defaulting on the fireworks nuisance

The screams emanating against the fireworks displays at the Queen’s Park Savannah and in San Fernando on Independence evening have been loud and anguished.
Once again, the Government has gone about this aspect of our national celebrations with no apparent concern for their effects on the vulnerable. Indeed, given the repeated conversations, protests and appeals for more and greater consideration in this matter, the latest display of tone-deafness by those in authority is highly inexcusable.
Many in our midst remember all too well the ensuing fall-out from these same celebrations last year. Among other highly negative outcomes from this wanton use of fireworks, it was discovered that animals at the Emperor Valley Zoo panicked and died.
Given such an outcome, representing just one of the items of negative appraisal of these celebrations at the Savannah, such a repeat this year is simply mind-boggling.
Adding significant insult to the already well-established injury involved here was that this year’s fireworks displays were moved even closer to the precincts of the zoo than in previous years.
Such a decision is nothing short of unpardonable, and those responsible for sanctioning it ought to be called swiftly to account.
“Terrible, horrendous, insane” were some of the adjectives animal rights advocates used to describe the sensations they experienced, and the trauma to the animals and to members of the population vulnerable in this regard.
Making this assault on the senses of both humans and animals even more egregious is the fact that stakeholders were involved in consultations over the staging of these events within the week leading up to August 31.
Some of them reported yesterday they had recommended the distancing of fireworks to at least two miles from the zoo, and from other sensitive areas in different parts of the country. Such places were to include hospitals, nature reserves, homes for the elderly and some public parks. All of this appeared to have been thrown through the window, given the conduct of these exercises in Port of Spain, San Fernando and other locations across the country.
One animal rights activist in San Fernando reported to us that she got calls from incensed and concerned citizens in locales such as Marabella, Vistabella, Palmiste and Debe. These related to the fireworks displays which took place on San Fernando Hill.
Rather than exhibiting even a modicum of understanding and commitment to do better, this year’s activities present the distinct impression that, on this front at least, we have callously moved backwards.
Keeping faith with the constant, repeated calls for greater understanding of the injuries caused to both humans and animals in this regard, a progressive-thinking government would have at least switched to low-noise fireworks.
The Government cannot make as if there are no factors which ought to limit the type of trauma and distress visited upon humans and animals during these celebrations.
Here, therefore, is just one of the matters arising from this continued refusal to address a social problem which has been hanging fire for too long now. As long as the Government remains insensitive to trauma visited on people and animals in this way, it will have no moral authority in imposing regulatory measures on the public in other areas in which this may be necessary.