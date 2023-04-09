Deliver water not excuses, WASA

Express Editorial : Daily

The speculation by Minister Marvin Gonzales and the chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority about employee involvement in sabotaging the nation’s water supply is reckless in the absence of evidence. This is the kind of loose talk that creates more problems than it solves, especially in an environment of strained industrial relations as currently exists at WASA. It also smacks of scapegoating by a public utility with a long track record of poor service that current managers are so far unable to solve despite repeated promises.

Water is a precious resource that is the very lifeblood of humans and other species. In the context of an erratic and undependable national water supply, people will do anything to secure it. Nobody chooses to fork out hundreds and even thousands of dollars for private truck-borne water when they are already paying WASA.

There is no doubt that WASA’s failure to provide this essential service has long been exploited as a lucrative business opportunity by private operators transporting WASA water from areas that have water to areas that don’t. However, as the architect of the problem in the first place, WASA does not have the moral authority to complain. Not only are people paying private operators to bring them tanks of water from WASA’s taps but a large segment of the population secures drinking water from private water bottling companies. In areas not serviced by private trucks, residents are also known to buy large bottles of water for cooking, personal hygiene and dish-washing among other things - so intense is the desperation for water.

In trying to cast blame, Public Utilities Minister Gonzales and chairman Nanga should recognise that people bereft of a water supply are among the “sufferers” that Black Stalin sang about. They don’t care who is to blame or not; the only thing they care about is where the next cup of water is coming from.

If, as the chairman and minister seem to imply, WASA employees are involved in a racket with private water truckers to create demand by maliciously locking off the water supply, then where is the internal investigation that has located the culprits and dealt with them? In any case, the public is aware that negligence and not corruption is one of the causes of unnecessary lock-offs. There are known cases of employees assigned to manage the water supply in certain districts who, having turned off the water, simply forget or are late in physically turning it back on.

We are thrilled to hear from chairman Nanga that WASA is working on improving its truck-borne water-delivery service and that a new and improved WASA app will soon be launched, allowing customers to more efficiently report supply disruptions and request truck-borne delivery.

In the absence of details, WASA’s customers would be hoping that until WASA can assure them of a reliable truck-borne supply, it will not disrupt their private supply system. Until then, WASA should work with private suppliers to streamline their role in delivering a more reliable and less costly water supply to those in need.

Is the allegation recently in the media of general medical practitioners claiming to be specialists a symptom of how the old-time self-respect that we once valued, to mean a sense of remorse over wrongdoing, is now something of an anachronism?

Last week, I read an article by Carlyle Houlder, complaining about treatment at one of our health institutions. Fortunately, I experienced the exact opposite at the Toco Health Centre.

It is now a known fact that the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service does not have a minimum of one fire tender for each of the 25/26 fire stations.

While many will debate whether it is five or eight fire stations without a tender, the recent statement of the Chief Fire Officer that there are only 12 to 13 functional fire tenders is of concern.

The recently reported incident in which a prison officer was relieved of both his vehicle and firearm vividly demonstrates the ineffective and counterproductive nature of decisions to increase the number of persons who are legally entitled to bear arms.

WHAT are the basic physiological needs to sustain human life? It seems the five absolute basics are food, water, sleep, air, shelter. If we want to go on to the top seven, we can add touch and personal space to that top five. If we look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the bottom level starts off with the physiological, which includes the previously stated top five and adds reproduction.

