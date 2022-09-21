One of the more important stops made by Caricom leaders abroad in the past week was at the United States Capitol where Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, attended a full gathering of the House Committee on Financial Services. The two leaders were there to press their case against the persistence of an unreasonably punitive financial compliance regime that undermines the region’s banking sector and imposes inconvenience and pain on the average man and woman.
In what was described by committee chairwoman Representative Maxine Waters as a “historic” first address by a prime minister in 40 years, PM Mottley quite generously suggested that “unconscious bias” might underlie the tyrannical financial regime known as “de-risking” that applies a broad brush of compliance criteria on some countries while allowing others a virtual free pass in a classic case of different strokes for different folks.
PM Mottley pointedly noted that on one side of the financial divide are countries that are almost all former colonies with people of colour, while on the other are countries whose people can open bank accounts within hours in places like Delaware, Wyoming, Luxembourg and Zurich. It goes without saying that Caribbean countries are among the first group that are considered high risk and, as such, are terrorised by the constant threat of being cut off from the global banking system for failing to meet compliance standards not applicable to others.
Nothing better exemplifies the hypocrisy of a global financial system willing to deem our region as high-risk while giving other financial powerhouses a bligh than the speed with which G-7 countries were able to identify and sanction Russian billionaire oligarchs for money laundering as war broke out in Ukraine. It was in countries like Britain, and not in Caricom countries, that their billions were stashed. PM Mottley has been hammering this point to illustrate the damaging double standards being applied against countries like ours.
We urge Caricom leaders not to relent on this issue. In Rep Maxine Waters, the region has someone who is well-positioned within the corridors of powers to lobby on its behalf and help break a system that is discriminatory and loaded against us.
The region’s banking system has done little, if anything, to help the public understand why they are being “victimised”, as many believe, when they are denied certain transactions, including the opening of bank accounts, and subjected to extensive grilling and paperwork in matters considered routine in other parts of the world. The experience that some of our banks have had of international banks cutting correspondent relationships with them over a compliance failure has made the already conservative banking sector more jumpy and risk-averse than usual.
As PM Mottley argued, the global financial system must stand on the side of fairness, equity and financial inclusion, not exclusion. The values underlying its discriminatory regime must be openly challenged on the grounds that financial access, as Rep Waters stated, is key to our region’s viability—a matter that should also be of geopolitical concern to the US.