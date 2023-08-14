Democracy at work

By this morning, suspense generated over the overdue local government election (LGE) is likely substantially abated, with results having been announced last night. By all accounts, up to the close of polls at 6 p.m., there was a slow flow of citizens in and out of polling stations and a pervasive sense of satisfaction with how the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) managed its important responsibility throughout the 12-hour election period.
Weather was conducive to movement, those desirous of voting were provided with opportunity to do so, law enforcement was watchful for breaches, and the country once again completed, largely uneventfully, a full performance of an essential democratic right.
In the nine weeks since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced August 14, 2023, as the LGE date, political leaders and candidates of the two main political entities, the several smaller contenders and a sprinkling of independents were all free to engage citizens’ ears about their respective agendas. The public was afforded voice through traditional and social media platforms to have their say on circumstances in their communities. Collectively, we had the ultimate opportunity yesterday to express our perspective through the ballot.
It is a privilege not to be under-appreciated by any stakeholder in these uncertain times.
Democracy—its defining rights and privileges—is in decline globally. Whatever the metrics used to gauge trends in political movements and systems, there are fewer countries faithful to democratic principles than before. There are fewer democratic countries and fewer people living in democratic systems; people are experiencing fewer of the rights that accompany democracies and more countries are autocratising. The modern experiment of democracy is stressed in ways never before seen.
Today we can expect some quarrel over aspects of the LGE results. The political standing of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) in the next general election, due in 2025, will be informed by LGE results from Sangre Grande and San Fernando—the two most hotly contested municipalities of the 14. With such high political stakes, contestation is predictable.
Today, too, the numbers crunch will illuminate other speculations: how many citizens turned out to vote; implications and messages contained in voter behaviour; the traction of smaller political entities like the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP)/Re-United Farmers Alliance and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP); and the extent to which, if at all, smaller parties influenced the overall election outcome.
All this and more are the energy of a democratic system. We remind ourselves that this LGE was overdue and called only after a decision by the Privy Council rejected Government’s attempt to extend the terms of councillors and aldermen by one year. At a time when democracy is slipping, we acknowledge the seemingly seamless electoral process yesterday, and urge all political leaders and candidates to conduct themselves in the aftermath in ways that will strengthen rather than stress our fragile system of governance, and remind the public of its responsibility to guard our essential rights.