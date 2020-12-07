THE latest report into conditions at the nation’s prisons, the relatively high rate of occupancy and the related rate of recidivism which feed this, among other findings is, in one word, depressing.
A report from a study conducted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) during the period 2016 to 2019 and involving five other Caribbean countries states that Trinidad and Tobago carries a rate of imprisonment of 258 persons per 100,000 population. The global average is put at 145. In Jamaica, against which T&T is frequently compared regarding its national crime statistics, the rate of incarceration is almost half our average, at 138.
The report also confirmed some astounding findings. This included the fact that there is no evidence to confirm that the availability of drugs is being reduced by the large number of persons incarcerated for drug-related offences. Another of the report’s conclusions is that such high levels of incarceration are neither effective not efficient in producing greater safety, nor just outcomes in our societies. We know that incarceration is a costly affair, which the study notes. It adds that T&T ranks fourth out of 17 counties surveyed on spending for the operation of its prison system.
What is most revealing in this latest report is what flows from its finding, that 49 per cent of the inmates interviewed reported being repeat offenders. Some 38 per cent of them reported their biggest challenges on release involved finding jobs, and the stigma they face on return to society. When taken with a number of other considerations, the study concluded that they contribute to a low level of likelihood of successful re-entry into society. This then leads to the high rate of recidivism.
In its recommendations, the survey advocates for study programmes for ex-inmates, which should include drug rehab, anger management and other “developmental work”.
What is most depressing is that none of these recommendations is new.
A forum themed “Effective Prison Reform” organised in Port of Spain in 2018 by the European Union and the Canadian government had addressed this issue. Discussions around this theme involved advocates calling for programmes for prisoner release and after-care and rehabilitation, set out as absolute requirements.
From that forum there surfaced a report conducted by an organisation called the Caribbean Umbrella Body for Restorative Behaviour. It had considered reports from a Cabinet appointed committee established in 2002, and a Task Force which was set up in 2004, on matters related to this very issue. We reported on recommendations of this Task Force for the adoption by the government, “of a system of Restorative Justice,” which was stated as a government ambition “to transform the society from a retributive one to a restorative one” by 2020. An inter-ministerial committee had been appointed back then to further the work of this task force. But sadly, our report noted at the time, the matter was sent back to the Cabinet in 2011, where it was said to have “died”.
What this all says is that as a society and as a people, we have known of this phenomenon for the better part of the last two decades, and while we have made commitments to address it, we have simply fallen down on the job to get it done. We continue, therefore, to be spending scarce resources on a broken justice system, inexplicably neglecting the will to fix it.