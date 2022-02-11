Depressing TTPS report

Having been handed the reins of ultimate authority for the functioning of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob is fighting an uphill battle.
He is being called upon to deliver on a mandate he inherited, in a context in which his immediate predecessor had managed to make a pretty significant impression on the public imagination.
Mr Jacob’s style and his manner of delivery are not nearly as swashbuckling.
He is charged, nevertheless, to do what is necessary in appeasing public sentiment about the capacity of the men and women under his charge to deliver on widespread expectations.
This job is not made any easier, given the list of officers said to be themselves before the courts for one infraction against the law or another. The numbers as presented before a sitting of the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee earlier this week are startling, if not frightening.
What exists is a huge gap between the numbers of such officers who themselves run afoul of the law or the regulations which they are under oath to follow, and those which are before the courts.
This by itself is a significant contributory factor in the widespread atmosphere of a lack of public trust and confidence in the integrity of police officers.
On top of this, a jaded public would now be left further aghast, with the acting Commissioner’s disclosures about the paltry number of body cameras—160—now in use in the Police Service. He described it as “a drop in the ocean”. According to Jacob, an order for an additional 750 had recently been filled, and there were plans for a further 1,200. These are expected to be in hand sometime in the next two months.
Such reporting, against the realities of the crime menace as we know them to be in existence, are not comforting, to say the least.
When placed alongside the long list of officers who now face action against them for their alleged conduct while in the execution of their duties, this is an issue crying out for urgent attention.
From the disclosures of the acting Commissioner and his team of senior officers before the Joint Select Committee, it seems fair to conclude that in many areas of activity, the TTPS is structurally resistant to change.
It was made clear once again that many of the issues underlying this state of affairs have been plaguing performance at many levels in the services, for too long now. Little was said that could convince members of a weary public that the kind of changes we have repeatedly been encouraged to expect are anywhere in sight.
In their presentations, they referred to the work of those officers in the Professional Standards Bureau.
After years in existence, however, this agency appears not to be living up to its name, and to the image conjured up in the mind of a public drenched in crime-driven anxiety.
Capacity in the TTPS for investigating errant officers is nowhere near the demand for such attention. A bad situation is made worse by the fact that officers under investigation continue on the job.
Problems of limited technology, other resource inadequacies and opaque management systems compound the dysfunction that continues to make the goal of transformation of the TTPS appear as an impossible dream.