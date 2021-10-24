Dicey Covid times

Against the backdrop of a rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations, pupils in Forms 4 to 6 are being required to return to in-person classes today, whether vaccinated or not. We hope for the children’s sake that they are all vaccinated given the fact that the highly transmissible Delta variant is among us.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and his team cannot be happy with current infection figures.
Over the past month, the number of fully vaccinated persons has increased by 123,677, from 461,051 on September 25 to 584,728 yesterday. This is an average increase of just over 4,000 a day which although not bad does not reflect the high intake that the country needs to feel vaccine-safe. At 45 per cent of the population, we are still far from being in a comfortable place.
Parents and pupils who have been procrastinating about the vaccine might now be tempted to take it as a form of insurance against the increased exposure to the risk of infection. This is therefore an opportune time for the Ministry of Health to step up its communications with pupils, parents and teachers.
Within days the country should be leaving the last vestiges of lockdown behind with the expected lifting of the ban on beaches and other forms of recreation. Living with the virus is the new mantra for a world that has become weary of curbing its enthusiasm for living life to the fullest.
However, living with the virus does not come without increased risk as several countries are finding out. In the UK, for example, the celebration of “Freedom Day” in mid-July initially defied scientists’ warnings of catastrophic consequences to follow the full reopening of the economy and dropping of mask mandates. Three months later, the UK has inched back to pre-Freedom Day infections and deaths.
With T&T’s much higher percentage of unvaccinated persons, our situation is far more precarious. We urge those who are refusing the vaccine for one reason or another to be extra scrupulous about self-care and self-protection. Having made the choice not to place their faith in the vaccine, one would assume that such persons are taking responsibility for their own health.
However, the statistics do not support this. The fact that 94.2 per cent of the people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 are unvaccinated indicates that people are not only refusing the vaccine but may also not be taking the necessary precautions against infection.
This level of confidence in one’s own invincibility is intriguing. Perhaps, until people get infected they do not feel themselves at risk. When the world comes out of this pandemic, one of the issues it will have to explore is why so many people the world over refused the vaccine.
There were always some people who were against being vaccinated but no one could have imagined that so many people who do not identify as anti-vaxxers would still refuse it, or just be casual about when they would take it. What this experience reveals is how little health authorities around the world understand about personal culture when it comes to health.