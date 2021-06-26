Dicey days ahead

EVEN as the more transmissible and deadly Delta variant is poised to become the dominant Covid-19 strain worldwide, Trinidad and Tobago is preparing to ease itself out of stringent restrictions with the scheduled resumption of Government construction from Monday, July 5 and the re-opening of national borders from July 17.
It would seem counterintuitive for T&T to be relaxing controls at this time, especially given the current low level of vaccination. However, one presumes that having weighed the impact of the country’s record-breaking 16-month border closure and the depressed economy, the Government must feel reasonably confident about managing the risks involved.
Despite a decline in the key markers of infection, hospitalisation and mortality rates, the daily numbers for deaths and new infections would suggest that T&T is not in the best position for lifting restrictions. It would be interesting to know whether the scientists and the Government see eye-to-eye on this. However, the economic impact of 16 months of lockdown has narrowed the Government’s options. Whatever hope the Government might have had of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population before re-opening borders has evaporated and is unlikely to be realised for several months more.
The next two months are critical and will depend on two things: the receipt and deployment of the vaccine doses on the schedule indicated yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and T&T’s escape from the Delta variant. If this variant or an equally dangerous successor variant arrives here before a large percentage of the population is vaccinated, our attempts to move out of the pandemic will have to be aborted. Such an eventuality will be tragic.
While the Government is prioritising its own construction programme for providing an economic stimulus, the rest of the non-energy economy is largely in shambles and cannot afford to take further blows.
With every passing week, the population feels further beaten down with their existence reduced to a matter of day-to-day survival. Dr Rowley rarely ever addresses the pain of the thousands grieving the death of loved ones, dealing with the horrors of living with Covid-19, or coping with economic hardship. However, he cannot be immune to the ebbing of hope which is spreading like another virus across the land.
It is disappointingly insensitive that, of all people, the Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, should be referring to some people seeking hampers as greedy.
Anyone who chooses to see greed in the hundreds who are daily pleading for food hampers should try living on a food card and a hamper for a month. It might help them to understand how need, and the expectation of more need, will push people to collect as much as they can, whenever and wherever they can. It is bad enough that so many people, including many who were once proud and independent income-earning citizens, have been pushed into starvation. Adding insult to their desperation is rubbing salt into the wound. Standing in contrast to such crassness is the inspiring generosity of ordinary citizens who are daily showing up to lend a hand to those in need. We should all be proud of them.