The mixed signals being sent by the Police Service in the enforcement of Covid-19 regulations undermine public confidence in both the Police Service and the health regulations.
On two occasions recently this newspaper has had reason to flag the issue of policing double standards, and to caution the TTPS about the damaging impact of inconsistent application of the regulations.
The first occurred after police officers turned a blind eye to the large crowd, well in excess of the legal limit, that had gathered at the funeral of Yasin Abu Bakr, late leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen. Questioned on why the officers in attendance had not enforced the regulations, Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob told the Express “it wouldn’t have been wise”, and that “certain decisions” were made because “it was felt that it might have made matters worse” had the police attempted to take action.
The second occasion involved the Carnival-like atmosphere on Nomination Day for the THA election, when retinues of supporters of both the People’s National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots partied their way to support their candidates’ filing of nomination papers on November 15. Asked by the media why the police had turned a blind eye to the open breaches of the regulations on masking and gathering, Assistant Commissioner of Police William Nurse struck a note of paternal tolerance: “According to the news, there is only one bed remaining in the ICU—is it not foolish to do this? I don’t know how much kinder I can be with this.”
On Tuesday, in sharp contrast to both situations, the police arrested and charged 30 protesters at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Without prejudice to the court hearing arising out of these charges, we feel obliged to draw public attention to these arrests and to call on Deputy Police Commissioner Jacob to help the public understand the basis on which the TTPS is applying the Public Health Regulations and what special set of circumstances makes a breach attract a charge in one situation but not in another.
We feel certain the public wants to be assured that the regulations are not being employed to infringe their right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest, both of which were fully restored when the state of emergency ended on November 17.
Raising these concerns is not to be misconstrued as an endorsement of law-breaking, but as a rejection of law enforcement based on different strokes for different folks. Our history is replete with examples of how poor policing decisions create more problems than they attempt to solve.
After more than 20 months of pandemic lockdown, nerves are frayed, frustration is rising and many seem ready to throw caution to the wind and take their chances with a deadly enemy. In an environment that is fuelling social rage, the police cannot afford to apply the law arbitrarily. Most protesters are not criminals, but citizens with something to say. In recognising this, the Police Service should see a role for itself in working with civil society to help them navigate the space between rights and responsibility.