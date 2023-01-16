The long running fiasco that is the Forensic Science Centre seems poised for a breakthrough with last month’s signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of National Security and the Government of China for the construction of a new and expanded Centre. However, Minister Hinds’ evasion of media questions regarding the financial details of the “fully funded” donation towards the project by China is disturbing.
The public has a right to know the details of the aid being provided and whether or not it is attached to conditions or commitments made by the T&T Government on behalf of us all.
It is not that we are looking a gift horse in the mouth. After all, problems afflicting the Forensic Science Centre have systematically undermined the justice system and helped to derail many a crime-fighting initiative. Ten years ago, the Occupational Safety authorities declared the current Forensic Science Centre to be well below international standards, citing multiple safety breaches, including poor ventilation, mold and inadequate storing of human remains.
In mid-2014, police investigations suffered a major setback after 40 guns in the Centre’s possession for ballistic testing went missing. Most were exhibits in various criminal cases. What impact this had on cases before the court is unknown although it would not be surprising if many of those cases are still stuck in the system, being repeatedly postponed to allow the police time to locate them.
Since then there have been reports of overflowing bodies at the facility’s mortuary, especially following weekends of murder and mayhem exacerbated by the problem of unclaimed bodies. More recently, the public learned that tens of thousands of ballistic and DNA samples were awaiting testing as a result of a backlog that had developed over three years between 2018 and 2021 when the DNA lab was not functioning.
For all of these reasons, we welcome the confirmation that land space has been identified for the new Centre somewhere between Farm Road, St Joseph and Mount Hope and that UDECOTT will soon be given the greenlight for construction of a building complex that is reportedly six to seven times the size of the current Forensic Science Centre with dedicated spaces and labs for biology, chemistry, toxicology, documents, ballistics, motor vehicles, pathological anatomy and other technical inspections, storage rooms, administrative office rooms, electrical and standby power rooms and other supporting facilities. What is not welcome is the Government’s lack of transparency regarding the aid agreement struck with China.
In dancing around the media’s questions at a signing ceremony between himself and Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu on December 19, Minister Hinds would say only that the deal involved a “significant amount of funding by the Government of China” which would see the project through from start to finish. Pressed to say more, Hinds said he was in no position to disclose with accuracy the exact dollar amount but promised to do so “at the first opportunity”.
That opportunity is now when the matter is before the Cabinet for a final decision.