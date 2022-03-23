With deaths consistently in the single digits over the past month, we agree with the Prime Minister that the time is right to consider further relaxing the public health regulations introduced in the fight against Covid-19. However, with the Omicron BA.2 variant getting closer to the region, we add the caveat of caution. Dismantle safe zones, but keep masks.
The highest priority now is to get children back to full-time physical classes. This would be a major step beyond the current limited schedule in which secondary school pupils in Forms One to Three are on a rotational schedule for a minimum of two days per week, and five days in a ten-day cycle. Primary school pupils are on a far more restricted in-person schedule limited to Standard Five pupils preparing for next Thursday’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.
While the pandemic has impacted everyone, its price has been arguably the heaviest on children whose school experience has been disrupted for two years.
In terms of pupil performance in exams, the evidence is clear. The Education Ministry’s evaluation of pupil performance in the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) showed a decline in almost every indicator, including the number of pupils registered for exams, the number who actually took the exams, the number of subject entries, and performance results.
Overall performance at CAPE 2021 showed a decline in the number of written subject entries attaining Grades I-IV, from 95.20 per cent in 2020 to 93.93 per cent in 2021. Among those attaining Grades I, II and III, the number dropped from 76.07 per cent in 2020 to 72.84 per cent in 2021.
For CSEC, 54.1 per cent of the pupils passed five or more subjects, compared to 61.58 per cent in 2020. Of those who took five or more subjects, including mathematics and English A, 46.5 per cent were successful, compared to 55 per cent in 2020.
Exam performance, however, may be only the tip of the iceberg of the pandemic’s impact on children.
A 2021 World Bank report, titled “Acting now to Protect the Human Capital of our Children”, produced a startling finding. Using a learning loss simulation model to estimate the effects of school closures and mitigation efforts on learning-adjusted years of schooling (LAYS), it concluded that for Trinidad and Tobago, LAYS could drop by 1.5 years.
Given the amount of work ahead, not only to make children exam-ready but to re-engage them in the education process and rebuild their self-confidence and optimism, T&T must seize the chance for normalising the education system, productively and safely.
We expect the Government to respond positively to the call for dismantling the system of safe zones for the vaccinated only. That would make sense, given the consistently low number of deaths and hospitalisations. Between the 50.6 per cent of the population now vaccinated and the large number with natural immunity through infection, the authorities have a good basis for dismantling all mandates except for mandatory mask-wearing in public.
With Omicron BA.2 on the horizon, the mask mandate should stay in place.