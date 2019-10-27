Divali applause

Express Editorial : Daily

Institutions are the pillars on which societies stand and few will deny that Trinidad and Tobago needs many more strong and enduring institutions to realise its fullest potential. In this context the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) must be applauded for the consistency of its efforts in the development and promotion of Indian culture since 1970. After almost 50 years of unbroken work, the NCIC stands as an important pillar of the nation that is Trinidad and Tobago. Of all its initiatives, Divali Nagar is its most high-profile success, with its week of activities leading up to Divali now firmly entrenched on the ­national calendar as an event of multi-cultural inclusivity.

The nation owes a great debt of gratitude to individuals like Hans Hanoomansingh, who, as the founding president of the NCIC in 1970, is credited with the concept of Divali Nagar. That vision was realised in 1986 by a team led by founding chairman Dr Rampersad Parasram, and carried forward by other NCIC leaders such as Deokinanan Sharma and many others, including successive governments and private individuals and benefactors big and small—all inspired by the idea of a ­national showcase for T&T’s Indian heritage and the national culture that has developed around Divali celebrations. That culture first took root with the arrival of indentured Indian labourers in 1845, and was boosted by the declaration of Divali as a national public holiday in 1966.

The NCIC itself stands on the shoulders of the work of ­other pioneers who, in 1964, had got together to support ailing ­Indian artistes and promote Indian culture under the aegis of the ­National Council of Indian Music and Drama. Founders of that initiative were Bisram Gopie and Narsaloo Ramaya, who engaged educators and public personalities such as Moean ­Mohammed, Farzan Ali and Baldeo Maharaj. Their work ­provided the foundation upon which the NCIC was built, as it embraced the challenge of expansion and national inclusion.

Today, Divali Nagar not only attracts thousands of nationals, but has developed into a diasporic event that draws participants and visitors from the Indo-Caribbean and Indo-American worlds and India, among others. In return, it has had an impact on diasporic communities which have been inspired to organise their own Divali Nagars. In addition to the efforts of the NCIC leadership, Divali Nagar has thrived because the succeeding generation of youth have responded to its call, it enjoys overwhelming public support, and the State and corporate sector have maintained their support for it, give or take the impact of prevailing economic conditions.

Apart from crowd and traffic control, Divali Nagar’s ­biggest challenge has been in balancing the commercial with the cultural. Taken together, these might well be described as the consequences of success. Its few low points notwithstanding, the power of Divali Nagar has risen above these challenges to establish itself as a national cultural fixture. For this, we applaud the pioneers, the succession of leadership teams and the many thousands of foot soldiers who have invested time, energy and other resources in this exceptional and unique T&T cultural ­enterprise.

