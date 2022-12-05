Divorce now official

The surgical precision with which Farley Augustine and his entire team at the Tobago House of Assembly have cut loose from Watson Duke and his Progressive Democratic Patriots was a stunning but completely predictable development.
The THA Chief Secretary’s assurance that “this transition will be seamless and swift” already telegraphs the next move. The public can expect the grand launch of a new political party led by Augustine. Inside the chamber, the THA will now have two parties in opposition, the PNM represented by Ancil Dennis and the PDP represented by Duke. The remaining elected Assemblymen and women will represent their constituencies under the flag of the new entity.
It is telling that, apart from Duke, Farley has not lost the support of a single elected PDP representative in the three months since the PDP’s leadership imploded and that when the moment came for the official break, the entire group moved with him as a single bloc.
Their transition to a new political entity effectively means that Farley and his team have survived the implosion intact and without the usual fractiousness known to accompany leadership squabbles and on which Duke may have been counting when he exploded publicly against Farley.
Understandably, news of the mass resignations rattled many Tobagonians when it broke yesterday, including Farley supporters. Tobagonians, like Trinidadians, have repeatedly had their political hopes dashed on the altars of leadership rivalries so one can imagine the anxiety level among supporters of Farley and his team. It would be surprising if, having plotted their path out of Duke’s party in careful detail, that they would now stumble. Having promised a “swift” transition, Farley now has to deliver, knowing that, as the Greek philosopher Aristotle sagely pointed out, nature abhors a vacuum.
From the other side of the THA chamber, PDP leader Watson Duke has already called for elections by next month. However, with neither a constitutional nor political imperative requiring a snap THA election, this is highly unlikely. The more likely scenario is that the new party to which control of the THA will pass will set a course for 2025 when the next election is due. What happens between now and then, however, is anyone’s guess and will determine the outcome of that election.
The immediate challenge for the Farley crew is the disenchantment that flared up yesterday and which, if it finds reason to fester, will do so. When the one-love preached on the way into office is revealed as a sham marriage of convenience, supporters often feel hurt and retreat into cynicism, vowing never to love again. Whether Farley and his team can rally their supporters to the heights of adulation expressed in last December’s election when the electorate gave them an almost total mandate remains to be seen.
If the honeymoon had lasted, today may have been a day of great celebration for the PDP as the first anniversary of its 14-1 landslide victory. Instead, with the hardly consummated marriage ending in divorce, its new political offspring is about to be born.