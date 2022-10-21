Do better, Madam President

As a president of multi-ethnic Trinidad and Tobago, one would expect President Paula-Mae Weekes to be able to pronounce fairly ordinary Hindi words that are in common usage.
Instead, in delivering the feature address at Divali Nagar on Wednesday night, the President stumbled through words such as “Sanatanist”, “Arya Samaj” and “Kabir Panth” as though seeing them for the first time. It was a cringe-worthy performance that not only betrayed her lack of familiarity with things Trinbagonian, but a lack of interest in preparation as well.
Poor pronunciation might ordinarily be ascribed to individual shortcoming, but the mispronunciation of Hindi names is a recognised sociological phenomenon in a society where the mainstream culture has been dominated and shaped by colonial power relations that privilege Eurocentric values while systematically devaluing non-European cultures, specifically the cultures of the indigenous peoples, Africans and Indians in T&T. It expresses itself in the great effort made to demonstrate competence in pronouncing European names while treating our own non-European names as alien to the tongue.
While this is a part of our history, there is no excuse in 2022, after 60 years of Independence, for such attitudes to persist, especially among those holding high public office. The fact that they do is a reflection on the national education system that has failed to serve the society’s need for a solid grounding in multi-cultural education, opting instead for a tokenistic approach.
Every one of us in public life, in any of its many manifestations, has a natural responsibility to come up to scratch with the pronunciation of names and places in the country.
We owe it to ourselves, and to those who may have helped in elevating us to these positions, along with the prestige and the prominence that come with them.
Our multi-ethnic, multicultural nature has long become part of our national selling point. It is the foundation of what we celebrate in so many colourful ways at different times during the year. It is a critical element of our national heritage, and of our cosmopolitan boast. It is among the precious jewels of our nationalism, a vital element of what we say in claiming our place in the world.
Her Excellency President Weekes has been something of a national figure for years before her assumption of duty as the country’s Head of State. She had been a member of the Judiciary for long enough, such that even then she should have appreciated the need to become more proficient at addressing those issues concerning our ethno/religio/cultural make-up.
Very early in her time in office, she very rightly scolded members of Parliament, taking issue with some of the ways in which often they fail to uphold the highest standards in their comportment as members of the legislature.
We hope, therefore, that in reviewing her performance on Wednesday night, Her Excellency will feel sufficiently motivated to do avoid such pitfalls. She owes it to us, and more importantly to herself, next time to come better than that.