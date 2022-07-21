Don’t give up on the children

Amid the routine upheavals of daily crime, political jousting, public protest and natural disasters, one disturbing development stands above all. The report that less than 30 per cent of the pupils who scored under 50 per cent in the SEA exam have registered for remedial classes indicates a disconnect between them and the reality of what lies ahead.
The dramatic collapse in pupil performance in this year’s SEA exam, generally attributed to the challenges of pandemic-related online schooling, saw 63 per cent of the 19,079 falling below the notional pass mark of 50 per cent. Despite this, roughly 9,000 of the 12,000 pupils scoring under 50 per cent were placed in secondary schools. The fact that a mere 2,700 of the 9,000 signed up for remedial classes in preparation for high school in September means that roughly half of the Form One population may not be able to cope with the secondary school curriculum. Perhaps the ministry can advise if the number of participants has increased since last week with walk-ins joining classes.
The consequences of having a high percentage of academically unequipped pupils entering high school could be devastating for everyone, including the teachers who must now work with a cohort of pupils who are unprepared on a scale significantly higher in number than they are accustomed to. There is the further risk of this situation destabilising an already vulnerable system.
The Ministry of Education must be aware that this outcome is the predictable consequence of prioritising exam schedules over pupil education in a system that may be accused of protecting the exam and losing the children. This must be a hard pill to swallow, which is not made any easier by the fact that, in doing so, the system fell on the side of pupils with the advantage of being best positioned to make the transition to online teaching.
Low pupil participation in a much-needed remedial programme raises a lot of questions that the ministry should not brush aside. One question is whether pupils and parents really understand what it means to score below 50 per cent, yet graduate to high school. In the celebration that erupts in discovering that one has “passed” for a secondary school, the reality of performance could be easily lost. Having “passed” SEA, a family may consider their child deserving of a holiday and a break from classes. Recognising this, the ministry could have pitched a more attractive programme for getting children on a path of preparation for secondary school since the very idea of offering remedial classes after children and their families have celebrated their SEA successes would make little sense to many.
And yet, the ministry cannot just accept that having not turned up for the one month of vacation classes, these children whom the system has relentlessly moved on to high school should now be left to paddle their own boats.
A new plan must now be designed to intercept them on arrival in Form One and take them through an evaluation process followed by tailored programmes of support. These children must not be failed twice.