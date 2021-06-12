Door closed on accountability

After 15 months of living with Covid-19, it is clear that uncertainty is the only certainty.
A week ago, T&T was flush with the expectation of mass vaccinations and the re-opening of the country’s borders. A week later, elation has been quelled by the sober realisation that the vaccination route out of this pandemic is not assured for the foreseeable future given the realities of global supply.
While this point has been regularly made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, it has not been reflected in the Government’s vaccine rollout programme which, we submit, is why the rollout collapsed so horribly last week, with consequences yet to be seen.
As head of the Government Dr Rowley is right to accept responsibility for the fiasco but he is wrong to use his own political currency to not disclose the full facts surrounding the mistakes that led the country into the confusion of Wednesday and Thursday. Dr Rowley very well knows that except for a general election, there is no realistic avenue for holding the prime minister accountable in our version of the Westminster system. In claiming responsibility, what he effectively did was to close the door on accountability. No one will now be held accountable.
The public is therefore left with no information on how things could have gone so terribly wrong. In the context of that, asking the country to trust the Government it elected is akin to asking it to buy cat in bag. Governments should be prepared to earn the public’s trust every day and, quite frankly, the Government’s management of the vaccination programme does not inspire much trust. Well before the vaccines arrived, this newspaper kept asking the Minister of Health to present the Government’s vaccine rollout policy and plan in full detail. We focused on this because we were quite aware of the dangers and risks inherent in a situation of high demand with low supply. In a country where the contact system can be more powerful than even the law, it was important for vaccine distribution to be driven by clear and transparent policy.
Despite our calls, no such policy was presented. To our amazement, when the vaccines arrived, the eligible groups were identified as essential workers and persons 60 years and over with NCDs. Bear in mind that at that point–the end of March–T&T had received only 34,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses (not counting the 2,000 donated by Barbados) while people 60 and over accounted for 13 per cent of the population, or roughly 175,000, not yet adding essential workers. The point here is that the events of Wednesday and Thursday were not some anomaly but the direct consequence of a mass vaccination policy based with minimum vaccine supplies. This fact was hidden from public view until the Government made the mistake of inviting people to walk in, at which point it exploded into the open.
The plan to be implemented from Wednesday makes more sense although the Government needs to be more precise about the vaccine distribution to the various categories of persons 65 and over, construction workers and so on. Transparency will breed trust.