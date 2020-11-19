Double down until vaccine arrives

Express Editorial : Daily

The news has been all positive this week on the progress towards a Covid-19 vaccine. It has been a race against time since scientists all over the world took on the challenge. It has been hard to miss the Caribbean’s absence from the global quest, although we may in time learn that some of our people have been involved in initiatives elsewhere.

For now, we join the rest of the world in pinning our hopes that the glowing reports from Pfizer and Moderna will be carried through to the point of vaccine production and distribution, and that there will be no hiccups or disappointment along the way.

It is, however, important that we not run ahead of the facts and get confused about exactly where we in Trinidad and Tobago are in relation to actually receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organisation, through which T&T expects to access the Moderna vaccine, gave an indication of the time-frame when he said, “We are looking at at least the first half of next year as being a period of very, very limited doses. Supplies are going to be limited. There are bilateral deals that companies have done. So many of the doses have already been booked by some countries.”

Barring some unforeseen delay, therefore, the vaccine may not be generally available to the T&T population for another six to eight months or more, which for us could be toughest part of the pandemic.

The challenge for now is to not let down our guard in giving in to complacency and mask fatigue. Until the vaccine is actually administered, the attitude must be to avoid infection and to stay healthy and alive.

The Ministry of Health must begin to double down on its public communications which, quite frankly, have been disappointing. A lot of groundwork must now be covered in advance to build public confidence in the vaccine. This will not happen through media announcements, but through strategically delivered information targeted at different categories of individuals who are doubtful or intend to reject the vaccine and their reasons for doing so.

Another challenge will be to gain public trust in the distribution process to avoid the programme being flailed by accusations of privileged access, favouritism and discrimination. One would have to be a complete stranger to T&T to not anticipate this particular problem. The onus will be on the Government to lay out a transparent process against which its actions can be publicly judged to be fair.

Based on this week’s statements by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, it would appear that the Government’s planning for receiving, storing and administering a vaccine are well in hand. We would assume that there is back-up power at every stage of the process.

T&T is not a newcomer to vaccination programmes although it has been pointed out that most programmes are built for children and therefore require some modification. No doubt these will be worked out in time. Until then, keep sanitising, social-distancing and masking.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Double down until vaccine arrives

Double down until vaccine arrives

The news has been all positive this week on the progress towards a Covid-19 vaccine. It has been a race against time since scientists all over the world took on the challenge. It has been hard to miss the Caribbean’s absence from the global quest, although we may in time learn that some of our people have been involved in initiatives elsewhere.

The pharaohs of Port of Spain

The pharaohs of Port of Spain

“When Port of Spain becomes, as it surely will, a great commercial city, and the slopes of Laventille, Belmont and St Ann’s, just above the gardens, are studded, as they surely will be, with the villas of rich merchants, then will the generous gift of English Governors be appreciated and used; and the Botanic Gardens will become a Tropic Garden of the Tuileries, alive, at five o’clock every evening, with human flowers of every hue.”

Our ‘Santa Claus’ life must stop

The enormous cut from 400 to 100 national scholarships is indeed traumatic. But there are always several sides to Trinidad and Tobago education stories.

Making PoS the city it can be

Making PoS the city it can be

There was a time when I took a delight living in St James on the western end of Port of Spain and working in the inner-city environment, first at the Express and then at the Guardian.

Make corporal punishment illegal

As we commemorate International Children’s Day today, we acknowledge and support the recent call of the former chairman of the Children’s Authority, Hanif Benjamin, to make corporal punishment illegal in both the school and the home. Working Women has long advocated for an end to this practice.

No need for hostilities within the UNC

We have heard and read of many former stalwarts of the UNC advocating to replace Kamla Persad-Bissessar as leader of the party.

Mrs Persad-Bessesar shows no intention of stepping down as leader, but she didn’t have the strength or determination to file her own nominating papers. Disinterested?