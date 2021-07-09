The truism that “you can’t keep a Trini down” has never been more evident than in the many ways that businesses big and small are managing to stay within the letter of the law while defying the spirit of the law.
It comes from an instinct refined over centuries of having to live in political systems not designed for them. It gives us the subversive lift of calypso with its double entendre and the vibrant rumour mill peddling “the real story”. Its ways of subversion can be so innovative that even when they cross the line they earn our admiration. It is double-edged sword that should be wielded with care, however.
Restaurants and other food places that have been transforming themselves to continue operating within the public health regulations are being both saluted for their ingenuity and faulted for beating the system. In doing so they are showing up the illogic of the regulations. Instead of shaming them, the Government would do well to re-examine its package of regulations and design another set that would be more logical, functional and which makes for greater accommodation.
One of the objectives of the prolonged, on again, off-again periods of lockdown, has been the requirement for avoiding crowds as a pre-condition for containing the spread of the virus. But the programme of containment has allowed the opening of some businesses. These have included supermarkets, pharmacies and a few others which were deemed essential for the purpose of sustaining life. These operations in many cases were hard-pressed to enforce the regulations as they have existed. In many cases, they did their best, under difficult circumstances.
To the extent that such operations could have been important enough to be allowed to remain open, many others faced life and death situations, business-wise, by being forced to remain shut for lengthy periods of time over these difficult 15 months.
The management of those businesses which have found creative means by which to pivot out of what may have been sure closure should be recognised for such creative thinking.
There are just too many businesses which have effectively gone under over the course of this regime of protective measures, for a greater level of understanding not to have been accepted at this point along the road.
In various parts of the country, this innate inventiveness has been on display, with people turning their enterprises into what they felt would meet the definition of an operation permitted to remain with doors open, providing vital services to desperate customers. A bar or a recreation club, in some cases, set up an alternative storefront, offering for sale rolls of toilet tissue, items of personal care and other bare essentials.
Eating establishments found ways in which to package their offerings, such that patrons would come and go, with little opportunity for crowding and for mingling.
Where these protocols are seen to accord with the Government’s overall objectives, such operations should be allowed as examples of how it is possible to meet those objectives, and to stay afloat at the same time.
The El Pecos example is the latest case in point.