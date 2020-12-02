To his credit, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat has chosen not to double down on his controversial comment about doubles. Faced with the wrath of doubles lovers, he wisely doubled back to expand on his words although apart from confessing to enjoying the occasional “bara” he has pretty much stuck to his criticism of the street food on the grounds of healthy and foreign content.
Given that not even doubles lovers will defend eating doubles as “national breakfast, national lunch and national dinner”, as Minister Rambharat so colourfully put it, he might wish to ponder on why his off-the-cuff remarks became a flashpoint for public anger.
We would like to suggest it is because they betrayed an insensitivity that has become a feature of the Cabinet, reeked of a double standard and were debatable on the basis of economic logic.
We will assume that his description of doubles as “the national dish” was sheer hyperbole to bolster his point. T&T has no official national dish, although depending on one’s taste one might put it forward as such. Certainly, doubles is a culinary innovation that has put T&T on the international foodie map. Others would give the honour to roti or pelau or callaloo, or any number of other popular dishes.
In arguing his case for the public to support local produce, Minister Rambharat’s criticism of doubles left him wide open to the accusation of taking aim at a street food that provides a livelihood for thousands of vendors and their families while meeting the need of an increasing number of people for whom a doubles at $4 and $5 remains the most affordable way of dulling the pangs of hunger or stimulating the appetite.
Buying doubles is more than just buying something to eat. Like Carnival, it is a ritual of community and national unity. The doubles vendor’s stand is a social leveller where anyone and everyone—from the homeless person to the “people dressed for work in all their fineries”, as he put it, gather with equal privilege and rank.
His singling out of doubles raises obvious questions of his silence on the multi-million-dollar fast food industry based on foreign franchises, which is far more heavily dependent on imported wheat flour, oil, frozen potatoes, corn, meat and almost its entire production line—not to mention the cost of franchising fees in foreign currency.
To challenge doubles on health grounds, the least Minister Rambharat should have done was to walk with comparative nutritional data on doubles versus a chicken snack box, a pizza and layered submarine sandwich, among others.
No one will challenge the fact that we all need to adopt healthier eating habits and eat more of what we grow and manufacture. The high level of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and hypertension combined with the decline in foreign exchange earnings demand a major change in consumption patterns. However, in speaking as a Government minister, Mr Rambharat should recognise that he cannot divest himself of the responsibility for the decades of State failure in health education and economic transformation which are at the root of the very problems he has raised.