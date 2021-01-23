Doubling down on exemption fiasco

In addressing the disastrous exemption application process, National Security Minister Stuart Young has now created more problems than he is trying to fix by disadvantaging current applicants. Further, his admission that the exemption process is similar to a visa application has now effectively brought into the open the truly offensive nature of this requirement.
The idea that under the guise of border management citizens and residents with the constitutional right to enter the country are being subjected to a visa-like system designed for foreigners is simply abhorrent. These are two completely different things. Border management is being used by many countries to keep out Covid-19 and to control the flow of persons entering countries in order to avoid overwhelming the health system. On the other hand, the exemption requirement for citizens, which is unique to T&T among nations, gives the Government the power to determine who gets to come home and when. Given the constitutional right of citizens and residents under Sections 4 (1) and (2) of the Immigration Act, we stand resolutely against anything resembling a visa system against citizens and residents even as we fully support border control to protect the public’s health and the health system.
The dangers of the system are evident. One only has to go on social media to see examples of individuals who have been approved to fly in and out of the country on holiday while other citizens remained locked out, languishing abroad and facing deprivations of all kinds while their applications go unattended for months. Now, instead of doing away with this absurdity and allowing immigration and public health authorities to manage our borders to protect our health and the health system, the Government has further insulted the population and aggravated the situation with what it purports to be a fix. The first boldface transgression is the requirement that everyone with a pending application must now re-apply from scratch. Having decided to change the process mid-stream, the Government is now intending to proceed without making any transitional provisions to cater for those persons who have already applied. The consequence of this is that persons who applied for exemptions, including those who applied months ago, will now be additionally disadvantaged by having to re-start the process on the same basis as those now applying.
As he always does, Minister Young last Friday attempted to shift the blame for the flawed exemption system onto the public, complaining about individuals clogging the system with multiple applications and persons not travelling when their exemptions are approved. Conveniently, he ignored the fact that people are filing multiple applications because of his ministry’s failure to acknowledge and act on their applications, and that exemption approvals are often granted at short notice, sometimes within less than 24 hours of the scheduled flight for which they are approved—another outrageous situation—thereby complicating the requirement for presenting proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours of arrival in T&T.
Perhaps it is just easier to keep digging oneself deeper into a hole than to admit to being wrong.