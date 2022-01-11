Downright disrespect

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds has some gall to tell his Beetham constituents to exercise more patience on the urgent issue of raw sewage flowing through their streets and into their homes in an atmosphere of unrelenting stench.
Having taxed the community’s patience for almost five months, MP Hinds should be embarrassed that constituents had to resort to blocking the Beetham Highway to get his attention and that of the Minister of Public Utilities and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
On August 19, a massive sinkhole developed on Main Street, fouling every nook and cranny with the noxious scent of raw sewage, some of which has been backing up into homes and open areas in the community. Is there anyone who believes that had a similar problem developed in an area where Government ministers and WASA executives live, the problem would have remained unresolved for five months?
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales claimed to be surprised at the residents’ protest, saying that during two visits to the area with MP Hinds last year, he had informed them of the project’s completion date of January 31. While that may be so—and he did not say which residents he addressed—the record shows that WASA officials gave the community numerous completion dates, each of which was compromised by one problem or another, including inadequate or malfunctioning equipment, heavy rains and supply delays.
While WASA now says the repair project started on October 15, its teams were on the site in early September, promising to replace lines and fix the problem in the shortest possible time, as evidenced by a “WASA News” online video. It appears that the scope of the problem turned out to be far greater than first estimated. In early November, when the initial repairs did not work, crews returned, saying the job would be done by December 2.
Residents say Monday’s protest was driven by the frustration of living with the sewage problem while seeing the project idle for the past month. While WASA now attributes that hiatus to a delay in the delivery of concrete cylinders, residents say that information was never communicated to them.
For WASA not to have explained this, and yet issue a statement blaming the protest on “misinformation and misunderstanding by members of the community” regarding the project’s scheduled date of completion, just adds to the residents’ distrust.
Even if all the reasons were valid and the delays were not the result of poor project management, weak diagnosis, shortcut solutions or supply delays, WASA needed to provide effective mitigation of the public health hazards and the unbearable air pollution caused by the nauseating stench with which residents are having to contend. Bear in mind that throughout this period, children have been at home receiving their education through online classes.
It is unconscionable for any community to have to endure over five months of living in these conditions. This is not simply a problem of collapsed sewerage lines, but one of disrespect, neglect and lack of representation—a reality with which Beetham is sadly all too familiar.