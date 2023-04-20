DPP’s retreat into silence

It is highly debatable whether the national interest is being served by the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) decision not to respond to the criticisms levelled against him by the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice (CJ).
Had the allegations against DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, been of a personal nature, one might have accepted his explanation that “in the interest of dealing with those matters responsibly”, he has decided to put those “injuries...in the back seat” and drive forward “in the interest of Trinidad and Tobago”.
However, as personally injurious as they may have felt to him, the scathing statement issued by the Chief Justice, in particular, was not directed at the man but at his management of the Office of the DPP and the impact of Mr Gaspard’s perceived shortcomings on the criminal justice system. To recall, CJ Ivor Archie cited internal inefficiencies resulting from poor management, aggravated by low staff morale and a resistance to innovative technologies. He disputed the DPP’s figure for the optimum number of attorneys needed for operational efficiency, and accused him of failing to follow through on the Judicial and Legal Service Commission’s (JLSC) attempts to ease the staffing problem.
In the face of these charges, taking the higher ground cannot be a retreat into silence, but a readiness to counter and debunk the CJ’s allegations on the basis of facts.
Whether or not it is so, the message communicated by Mr Gaspard’s silence in the face of the CJ’s allegations is that he has no answer to them.
In his appearance before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Gaspard resorted to the evasive and tortuous verbiage that the public has come to associate with lawyers of the ilk of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. And that’s saying a lot.
We remind Mr Gaspard that it was he who went public with the warning that the criminal legal system was on the verge of collapse. The public took his word and, to a significant extent, his side because, not known for wild talk, people assumed he would not make such a serious statement without good cause. It was also credible because the evidence of collapse is plain for all to see in the unconscionable delays in trials and the cases that go cold due to missing evidence, lost files, lack of readiness by police prosecutors, and loss of witnesses for any number of reasons, including migration and murder.
The few pieces of actual information disclosed by the DPP to the JSC this week are not enough for anyone to determine whether the criminal justice system has been pulled back from the brink or not. Perhaps the DPP can explain how it serves the public interest for people to be left in the dark on such a critical matter.
If, for example, the DPP’s Office does not get the number of attorneys that he says it needs, how does he see the problem of the backlog of cases being resolved? Are we to expect that he will be forced to throw in the towel in many more cases?
Concerned minds want to know, Mr Gaspard.