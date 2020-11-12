Dr Sawh and the culture of abuse

The profuse apology offered by Dr Avinash Sawh does not explain how anyone, much less an educated adult like him, could descend to using such vile and abusive language against anyone, much less a female junior member of staff.
The recording of Dr Sawh’s rant against his former employee revealed him as an uncontrolled, punitive individual using his own warped sense of personal power to inflict humiliation and hurt on another. Tellingly, that notion of power came wrapped up in assertions of superiority based on race, income, intelligence and class.
With the recording having gone viral, the Medical Board has been stirred to issue a statement condemning “racial discrimination, racial slurs or verbal abuse by registered practitioners” and to initiate an investigation on Dr Sawh’s conduct. Presumably, this is to determine whether Dr Sawh’s tirade amounted to “infamous and disgraceful conduct” under Section 24 (5) (i) of the Medical Board Act. The section states that “every medical practitioner shall be deemed guilty of infamous or disgraceful conduct who... does or fails to do any act or thing, the doing of which or the failure to do which the Council considers to be unprofessional or discreditable”. One would be hard-pressed to find a more subjective and woolly definition.
The board’s published “Code of Ethics in the Practice of Medicine” and its “Physician’s Code of Conduct” are largely silent on personal conduct and confined mostly to behaviour in the line of duty. Neither the act nor the board’s professional codes trouble themselves with keeping up with evolving standards on behaviour regarding race, gender, sexual orientation, age and religion beyond saying, “Make sure that personal beliefs do not prejudice patient’s care” and “Show respect to your colleagues and work with colleagues to best serve the patient’s interests”.
While Dr Sawh was caught out by the recording, it would be wrong to assume that the attitude he displayed is an aberration limited to him.
The rash of racist language that was let loose during the election campaign was only an extreme expression of what is routinely peddled on social media, on the streets and in private. The expectation that education would lift people above their basest instincts and promote critical thought and enlightened attitudes remains unrealised. From the most educated to the least, the resort to abuse of every kind, including racist abuse, is the response of many to even minimal frustration. Women are particularly targeted for the most vile comments.
The medical profession should do more than probe the conduct of Dr Sawh. Along with other professional bodies, it should accept the responsibility of setting standards of personal conduct by re-investing in the society that has helped to facilitate the upward mobility of their members.
While the Medical Board adjudicates on the future of Dr Sawh, we would urge members of the medical profession to introspect on their own personal values and conduct, as well as their role in engaging and encouraging demeaning and disgraceful conduct. More specifically, we urge them to consider how they could use their elevated platforms to change the national culture of abuse.