Dr Tedros’ task

With the memory of the Covid-19 pandemic still seared into our souls, it should be a no-brainer for the nations of the world to band together around the core principles that could have saved lives, spared economies and generally evened out the odds between the haves and have-nots.
With one voice, all countries should now be prepared to say never again: never again should vital information be suppressed until too late; never again should scarce vaccines and medications be apportioned on the basis of national and commercial interest over the well-being of the world. And yet, as obvious as all this may seem, it will take much more than the admission of mistakes and expert shuttle diplomacy to get the most powerful players on board with the Pandemic Accord being promoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Making his first ever visit to T&T, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday emphasised at a news conference with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that the proposed pandemic accord will in no way threaten the sovereignty of any nation. He went on to debunk claims that the accord would give the WHO power to impose measures such as a lockdown on any country, stating: “Let me say clearly that this is simply untrue and it’s fake news. WHO will not gain any power to override domestic policy decisions, nor would we want to.”
The issue of sovereignty was raised by the United States three months ago following a meeting of the WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to work out the Pandemic Accord. In a joint statement, the US State Department and Department of Health and Human Services said they were committed to the process of “developing an accord that builds on lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthens US national security”... For reasons unstated, the statement considered it necessary to invoke the issue of sovereignty, declaring: “The United States will not support any measure at the World Health Organisation, including in these negotiations, that in any way undermines our sovereignty or security.”
The US may not be the only challenge in hammering out the desired accord. While the countries that felt the pain of being marginalised in the race to secure vaccines for their citizens would be in solid support of the accord, the world’s industrialised nations and their dominant pharmaceutical industries may have other priorities. The WHO Director-General, who has just begun a second five-year term, therefore has his work cut out for him until May next year when the Negotiating Body is scheduled to meet and finalise the accord.
The challenge before him will be to bring the US, China and the other big players on board without watering down the accord to the point of being a placebo for the deadly mistakes committed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Securing a pandemic accord with real teeth will be an achievement of global proportions and ramifications. With the experience and lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic still fresh on our minds, this is the right moment to press home the advantage in strengthening the global health architecture and making it more equitable.