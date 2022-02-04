Draconian no bail request

The call by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob for persons held on suspicion of illegal arms possession with similar pending charges to be denied bail for six months instead of the current 120 days should be rejected out of hand.
Contravention of the enshrined constitutional rights of ordinary citizens, as the means by which those entrusted with maintaining law and order are given an extra leg-up, must not become a recurring decimal. Given the snail’s pace at which many police investigations into the myriad serious offences strangling the lifeblood out of the society move, this latest suggestion is near draconian in principle and in intent.
The passage of the Bail Amendment Act 2019 denying bail to such persons for 120 days was an extraordinary and exceptional measure approved by Parliament. It was meant to give the police time to find the evidence for charging people. This is not the norm in constitutional democracies such as ours. Ordinarily, people are charged on the basis of evidence and not locked up while the police go about trying to find said evidence.
Given the country’s horrendous crime situation however, Parliament took the extreme step of contravening the individual rights enjoyed under Sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution in order to give the police an advantage in fighting gun crimes. They have had almost two years to prove themselves in this regard.
For the Acting Commissioner to come now with a bag of excuses in pleading for this extension is simply unacceptable.
What if six months do not yield the desired effect, it seems fair to ask of the Acting Commissioner.
What is even more puzzling, and not a little unnerving, is the extent to which the Acting CoP appears to have a finger close enough to the nerve centres of the country’s major crime rings. He spoke recently about the existence of “well oiled” machineries in the operation of some local crime syndicates.
He speaks now of apparent knowledge about arrangements under which criminals are grooming youngsters and preying on innocent persons. Where is there any evidence of even the attempts to bring such operatives to book? He appears to know that gang operatives are working with freelance gunmen, “waiting to be hired” for jobs in taking people out. An increasingly beleaguered population waits impatiently for evidence in the unmasking of such operatives, and the dismantling of their theatres of operation. This is not an attempt to berate the sincerity of the Acting Commissioner and those hard-working men and women under his charge. The old saying that “to whom much is given, much is expected,” applies here, however.
Particularly when it comes to further encroachment on the constitutional rights of citizens in a democracy such as ours, more encouraging results from intelligence-led policing is an absolute requirement.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service must to be able to operate within the law. The Acting Commissioner should also take note that the Bail Amendment Act 2019 has a sunset clause that stipulates it be in effect for three years after its passage. He should thus be seeking to deliver more encouraging results.