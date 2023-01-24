Dragon back in play

The decision by the United States government to grant a licence allowing Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan territorial waters is a major win for T&T and Caricom.
It is a dramatic demonstration of what is possible when the region stands united.
This point was emphasised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in announcing the decision yesterday when he acknowledged and thanked his Caricom colleagues one by one for their lobbying efforts which have now borne fruit.
The US Treasury Department’s decision to approve T&T’s application for a waiver from US sanctions against Venezuela to pursue the development of the Dragon gas field opens a significant economic window for T&T and the region.
Although there are many issues in actually moving the project from the point of securing a licence to actually bringing gas ashore, the prospect of gas wouldn’t even exist now without a licence.
The Government therefore deserves kudos for staying the course and working with its Caricom partners to move the needle.
As this newspaper repeatedly stated, the position adopted by the Opposition United National Congress against dealing with the Maduro government was foolish and lacked any sense of realpolitik.
As the US government has demonstrated in Venezuela, above all nations must be led by a clear-eyed view of their own interest and not allow themselves to be caught up in drinking medicine for other people’s fever.
Just three weeks ago, US oil company Chevron moved its first shipment of Venezuelan crude oil to the US after being granted a six-month licence to expand its production in Venezuela and export crude to the US.
That alone should have indicated which way the wind is blowing when it comes to the tight sanctions imposed by the US on Venezuela.
We applaud the Biden administration’s decision to listen and respond to the region’s anxieties over energy security.
It was always unconscionable for the Caribbean islands and their people to become collateral damage in the battle between the US and Venezuela.
If sensitivity to Caribbean challenges is a spin-off benefit of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Caribbean connections, well, we would happily take that.
Cautioned by the fact that there could be many a slip between cup and lip, we cannot be naïve about the many challenges ahead.
A lot will ride on the Government’s negotiations with Shell with whom the National Gas Company and Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) signed a deal in 2017 to build a 17-kilometre pipeline from the Dragon Gas Field in Venezuelan waters to the Hibiscus platform in T&T waters.
At the time estimated to cost US$100 million, the project includes the construction of pumping stations, metering systems and related facilities, the laying of gas pipelines, and installation of safety and control systems.
With the T&T economy and society still heavily dependent on oil and gas revenue, we have to hope that the negotiation skills and power of regional solidarity that succeeded in getting this project the green light will carry it to full fruition.
We all need it to happen.