Dragon back in play

Express Editorial : Daily

The decision by the United States government to grant a licence allowing Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan territorial waters is a major win for T&T and Caricom.

It is a dramatic demonstration of what is possible when the region stands united.

This point was emphasised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in announcing the decision yesterday when he acknowledged and thanked his Caricom colleagues one by one for their lobbying efforts which have now borne fruit.

The US Treasury Department’s decision to approve T&T’s application for a waiver from US sanctions against Venezuela to pursue the development of the Dragon gas field opens a significant economic window for T&T and the region.

Although there are many issues in actually moving the project from the point of securing a licence to actually bringing gas ashore, the prospect of gas wouldn’t even exist now without a licence.

The Government therefore deserves kudos for staying the course and working with its Caricom partners to move the needle.

As this newspaper repeatedly stated, the position adopted by the Opposition United National Congress against dealing with the Maduro government was foolish and lacked any sense of realpolitik.

As the US government has demonstrated in Venezuela, above all nations must be led by a clear-eyed view of their own interest and not allow themselves to be caught up in drinking medicine for other people’s fever.

Just three weeks ago, US oil company Chevron moved its first shipment of Venezuelan crude oil to the US after being granted a six-month licence to expand its production in Venezuela and export crude to the US.

That alone should have indicated which way the wind is blowing when it comes to the tight sanctions imposed by the US on Venezuela.

We applaud the Biden administration’s decision to listen and respond to the region’s anxieties over energy security.

It was always unconscionable for the Caribbean islands and their people to become collateral damage in the battle between the US and Venezuela.

If sensitivity to Caribbean challenges is a spin-off benefit of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Caribbean connections, well, we would happily take that.

Cautioned by the fact that there could be many a slip between cup and lip, we cannot be naïve about the many challenges ahead.

A lot will ride on the Government’s negotiations with Shell with whom the National Gas Company and Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) signed a deal in 2017 to build a 17-kilometre pipeline from the Dragon Gas Field in Venezuelan waters to the Hibiscus platform in T&T waters.

At the time estimated to cost US$100 million, the project includes the construction of pumping stations, metering systems and related facilities, the laying of gas pipelines, and installation of safety and control systems.

With the T&T economy and society still heavily dependent on oil and gas revenue, we have to hope that the negotiation skills and power of regional solidarity that succeeded in getting this project the green light will carry it to full fruition.

We all need it to happen.

Energising the energy sector

One of the most important annual conferences held in T&T comes to an end today at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but not before a crucial announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that could have a fundamental effect on how this country attracts companies to explore and develop its oil and gas resources.

Westminster system and our Constitution

People often use the phrase “Westminster system” without clarifying what they mean. Sometimes, it is a sort of pejorative and sometimes hinted at as a determinant.

Fresh air needed to resuscitate UNC

The question right now is not whether Roodal Moonilal has the charisma or is sufficiently iconic to be the leader the UNC (United National Congress) needs. What matters is causing a repeat of what happened in 2010.

You see, by that time and for some years before, it was widely felt that Basdeo Panday had already run out of high-octane premium gas and he was just making up numbers, going through the motion, by holding on to the party’s leadership.

Who scratched Israel Khan?

So after the recent furore, Ms Christine Kangaloo received the maximum votes (48) that she could have realistically expected. It would seem that none of the Independents were swayed by the antics of the Opposition and their supporters.

A total of 48 votes would suggest that the Government’s 22 sitting MPs, the 16 senators the President appointed on advice from the PM, the House Speaker and, most importantly and significantly, the nine Independent senators appointed by the honourable President vo­ted in favour of Ms Kangaloo—creating an overwhelming majority and an overwhelming victory.

Prevent our youths from going astray

As I continue to be informed of events taking place in our country, I just cannot miss the fact that our youth are consistently leaving us and being taken away by the gun.

When you look at the murders and the age group, many of them are what I call “young people.” Also, with their involvement in gangs and criminal activity, our youths are in the thick of things. If you are a parent or have to care for children, teens, or young adults and they are going in the right direction, please be thankful for this.