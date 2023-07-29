Drone mockery of national security

It is becoming increasingly clear that a major cause of the country’s spiralling and unmanageable level of crime is the failure to address problems within the national security infrastructure.
The shocking revelation that for some time now drones have been breaching the security system of the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove to make direct deliveries to prisoners in their cells and to drop off parcels of contraband on the prison compound shows just how inadequately prepared the system is for dealing with today’s criminal networks.
The ease with which criminals in jails are using modern technology to outwit the entire national security system should be an embarrassment to the National Security Council headed by the Prime Minister. While the problems of staffing and corruption within the Prison Service are well-known, we cannot help but sympathise with the management and staff who are fighting the criminals under their charge with the modern equivalent of sticks and stones. Despite the repeated promises of governments to invest in high-tech security solutions at the prison, prisoners remain several steps ahead of the system. They have found technological solutions to circumvent the scramblers and jammers designed to block cellphone calls, and are able to beat whatever systems are in place to prevent phones, phone accessories, drugs and other contraband items from entering the prison.
Criminals are winning the technology war because the State has not prioritised national security at the level of investment and with the holistic and integrated approach required for making a difference. Its piecemeal approach to modernising the entire justice system, including the police, the courts and the prisons, ensures that solutions are always lagging behind the problem.
A disturbing aspect of the drone shocker was the confirmation by prison authorities on Friday that drones have been intruding the prison compound for at least the past year and that they remain a problem for the authorities. Notwithstanding the seriousness of the problem, the public had no idea about it until two video clips were released on social media last week. The Minister of National Security and the Prime Minister as head of the National Security Council must tell the country whether, during any of their regular meetings with the heads of the various national security bodies, they were made aware of the problem and, if so, when. Assuming they were informed, they must say what was done about it and account for why the solutions employed have not worked.
Faced with the deep-seated security problems that require major investment in technology, training, recruitment and infrastructural transformation, it is no surprise that governments duck the challenge by focusing on other sources of the problem, popular scapegoats being negligent parents and women who like bad boys. With the population under siege, it is easy to be distracted into focusing on these segments of the population as the problem. However, even if this were wholly true, one cannot overlook the impact that an effective national security system and efficient justice system would have as deterrents against crime and in making T&T safer.