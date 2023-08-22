Drop the gun talk and explain

Express Editorial : Daily

Minister Stuart Young’s disclosure that he “did donate a legal weapon” to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has raised a political hornet’s nest that will only be calmed by clear and full explanations from the minister and the Police Service.

Responding to an allegation by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that a “young” Government minister had “surrendered” a gun to the TTPS Armoury in St James, Minister Young confirmed he had indeed given a gun to the TTPS, but as a donation. He went on to say he had, at all times, abided by the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, adding, “My action was of my own volition and I stand by it.”

It is unclear what the minister means by saying he stands by his action and why it was even necessary to say that. Perhaps it was just the bravado of political gun talk. More relevant to this transaction between the minister and the TTPS would be a clear and full explanation of how an individual goes about donating a weapon to the TTPS, assuming this is even allowed, and the process by which it is accepted by the police, again assuming it is.

Did Minister Young just walk into the St James Armoury and say “I’ve come to donate this gun to the TTPS”, or did he send it with an emissary along with a note, or after phoning in his offer? Did the donation include ammunition? Was the transaction subjected to a process by which used donated weapons are traced and investigated for establishing origin, history of ownership, previous use and searched against various ballistic reports?

Is the option to donate guns to the police open to every individual with a “legal weapon” or to select individuals based on established criteria?

As head of the other party to this transaction, Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher should be eager to provide the public with a full statement on the matter. However, she has so far not stepped forward, either to corroborate Minister Young’s statement or to answer the many questions swirling around the issue.

We take it for granted that the St James Armoury operates on the basis of strict rules for ensuring the integrity of every weapon taken into its possession. A used gun is not a hamper that can be donated at will by individuals with an extra gun to spare or eager to help out the Police Service with its resource shortages. Its inclusion in the TTPS weapons inventory cannot be a casual decision, but the subject of a rigorous process designed to eliminate, among other things, the risk of weapon laundering.

As a former minister of national security, Stuart Young should be fully au courant with the process and open to any opportunity to share his knowledge with the general public, assuming he has nothing to hide. The fact that the information about the weapon he “donated” to the TTPS was made public by the Opposition is no reason for defensive defiance, nor is the fact that the issue involves a Government minister reason for silence or self-censorship by the TTPS.

