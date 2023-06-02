Dropping the ball on education

We recall a comment made by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye four years ago when, as a member of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity, she wondered if the authorities had been in “slumberland” on the issue of school dropouts.
That problem had existed since 2009, and had been left unattended, said the senator. Those children had not been disappearing into the woodwork, she continued, but instead many had been joining criminal gangs.
The JSC heard from the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) that 5,074 pupils had dropped out of the system between 2012 and 2019. Of that, 2,980 were boys and 2,094 were girls who disappeared off the rolls in both primary and secondary schools. Further, dropouts occurred straight through from Infants Year One to Fifth Form and boys showed signs of educational under-performance from as early as Standard One.
The figures were of such concern as to prompt an internal investigation by the Education Ministry. Then education minister Anthony Garcia said the ministry had started tracking the performance of pupils from Infants straight to Sixth Form.
Chairing the proceedings of that 2019 JSC was Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, now Minister of Education, then minister of community development, culture and the arts, who called on the ministry to establish a robust high-quality research department with dedicated staffing to procure data to inform a policy framework to tackle the lingering problem. She was strongly supported in that recommendation by the Opposition’s Fazal Karim, himself a former tertiary education minister.
We recall the JSC hearing to help guide the current national conversation prompted by the murder of 15-year-old Zion Oculien in Wallerfield, a former pupil who dropped out of school in Form One. The JSC revealed the lack of adequate data collection and expert qualitative research by the ministry that are the basis needed for informed interventions towards the education of a modern population.
In place of rigorous analysis and creative solutions are speculations about the link between school dropouts and criminality, ideological wanderings about the pitfalls of education for the masses, the enormous government expenditure on the education sector and a snowballing narrative about poor parenting. Whether these broad generalisations come from an average citizen or Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as they did at his political party fund-raiser Thursday morning, no useful purpose is served.
Those children who have dropped out of the system and those who will are better served by an update on the Infants-to-Sixth Form tracking of pupils that was promised by former minister Garcia and whether Zion was tracked and intervention attempted. The public conversation will be made more productive, we venture, by focus on the robust high-quality research department with dedicated staffing called for four years ago by now education minister Gadsby-Dolly.
To extend Senator Thompson-Ahye’s analogy, national conversation on this issue cannot be conducted as if we have been in “slumberland”. To do so will be to sleep while our future falls in a hail of bullets.