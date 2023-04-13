Due caution on cashless society

The Government needs to promote discussion and engage the public more on initiatives that have major implications for the people and society of Trinidad and Tobago.
One example is the current push towards a cashless society in a world touted as one of “financial inclusion”. This initiative is being led by the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC), which heads the Government’s digitalisation initiatives in the financial services sector, and Visa, one of the world’s biggest names in digital payments.
Especially in an environment of crime, transitioning from cash to digital payments is a tantalising prospect. Indeed, many individuals and private companies are already there for reasons of speed, convenience, personal safety and transactional security. A cashless society, however, is of a completely different order and needs to be approached with careful consideration of current realities and consumer culture.
We can draw from the experience of 2019 when the Central Bank began its transition from paper to polymer dollar bills. The switch-over proved to be a shocker about the public’s money-saving practices and attitudes towards banks. Forced to turn in their old $100 bills before they turned into waste paper, the public overwhelmed commercial banks with hundreds of millions of dollars that resided outside the banking system. Many who turned up with thousands of dollars to be exchanged were not even involved in the banking system.
We refer to this experience to warn against glib assumptions about the public’s willingness to embrace the idea of a cashless society.
There are, of course, many pros and cons, which is why we urge the Ministry of Finance and the TTIFC to prioritise public awareness and engagement, and to be cautioned by the knowledge of the many useful ideas that have been derailed and undermined by public resistance.
Perhaps the biggest advantage in going cashless is the protection it offers against crime since digital payments eliminate the safety risks associated with handling physical money. Digital payments also carry certain technological protections against fraud, while counterfeit cash could be easily passed off on the unsuspecting.
In the push to go cashless, however, the disadvantages should not be discounted.
There is significant research available on the impact of abandoning cash on segments of the society. The move towards online banking has already shown how the elderly have been disadvantaged. Often, they are the ones lining up at banks because they have a lifetime of trust in cash and are not comfortable with the technology. We have made the point before that the banking sector has not invested enough in helping their customers to make the transition to online banking.
Another challenge is the lack of Internet connectivity, especially in rural areas. If we hadn’t known it before, the abrupt switch to online classes during the pandemic brought this problem into bold belief.
The technology itself comes with the cybersecurity risk of hacking and identity theft.
In a country where just getting a bank account is still a major challenge, especially for young people, careful thought must be given to devising a modern and genuinely inclusive financial system in which no one will be left behind.