Duke’s dilemma

It would have made much more sense for newly sworn-in Assemblyman Watson Duke to have organised his affairs and be ready to resign as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) as soon as his party won Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election instead of handicapping it with conflict-of-interest concerns from the start.
He didn’t and, judging from the statement issued by the PSA even before the Progressive Democratic Patriots were sworn in, it seemed as if the stage was being set for him to straddle leadership positions in the PSA and within the THA. If this point was lost on anyone, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi took the curious action of issuing a public and written warning to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine even before he had a chance to fully address the issue.
In doing so yesterday, Chief Secretary Augustine created some wiggle room for his political leader by giving him three months to ease himself out of this sticky situation. In the interim, he will hold no portfolio. Instead, he will be responsible for establishing what is called a beachhead in Trinidad for THA, to further the party’s quest for greater autonomy. This interesting development should heighten the national visibility and profile of the PDP-led THA. It should also be right up Mr Duke’s alley.
What is clearly at issue here and now is that this matter constitutes controversy number one with the coming of this new administration. There is tremendous hope and aspiration for a major flowering of the ambitions and the expectations of thousands of people in Tobago. This matter looms, however, as a major distraction going in.
As if spoiling for the fight, the Attorney General wasted no time in putting on the record the position of the administration in Port of Spain. This is an Attorney General whose record to date in having to recuse himself from deliberations of the Cabinet because of conflict-of-interest matters is significant, if not hugely unprecedented.
From the other side of this emergent fence, the PSA executive has announced its decision to suspend all income and financial obligations due Mr Duke as president of the union.
When put together with the substance of the assignment given him by Chief Secretary Augustine, this appears, at least on the surface, to satisfy the prohibitions against apparent conflict.
In a developing national conversation on the matter, some observers and interested parties have pointed to aspects of our lived history on this question.
References have been made to the involvement of such trailblazers as Captain Arthur Andrew Cipriani more than a century ago, and Basdeo Panday in more recent times. They were both trade union leaders who simultaneously held positions in the legislature, as part of the country’s executive.
Given the specific assignment Chief Secretary Augustine has devolved to his political leader, in what is interestingly being referred to as the new government of Tobago, he may well be out of harm’s way in relation to the prohibitions spelt out in the THA Act.
This situation presents us with a robust, spirited start to the dramatically changed dynamics between the leaderships in Port of Spain and in Scarborough.