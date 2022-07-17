Dust off the Welch Report

IT should surprise no one that the operations of the much-touted National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) are being undermined by the conflicts of interest arising from a system that allows public sector doctors to work in private practice.
This practice which breeds divided loyalties at best, and predatory touting of patients, at worst, has long been the bane of the public health system. Yet, five years ago, when handed a report with a majority recommendation for the abolition of the system, the Rowley administration baulked. Today, that failure to act continues to cost the country in terms of the problematic quality of care provided by a public health system that is fully-funded by public money.
In November 2015, just two months after coming to office, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appointed a seven-member committee headed by consultant surgeon Winston Welch with the twin mandate of reviewing the level of health care delivery by Regional Health Authorities and rationalising the “system of public sector doctors in private practice”.
The committee’s report on the second mandate was scathing. However, while the entire committee agreed that the fact of public sector doctors working in private practice was having a deleterious impact on the entire system to the disadvantage of patients, two members, chairman Welch and Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, felt that the problems could be resolved with more accountable management by heads of departments, medical directors and CEOs who should hold themselves “responsible for the effective monitoring and supervision” of senior doctors.
The committee’s other five members took the stronger position that the system of public sector doctors working in the private sector should be abolished, saying, “The bottom line is that there can be no guarantee of excellence in the public health system if the specialists are kept in a position of divided loyalties.”
The were Prof Karl Theodore, Martin de Gannes, Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins, Dr Albert Persaud and Dr Wayne Frederick.
Noting that a similar change requiring the Chief Medical Officer to work exclusively in the public health system had been previously implemented, they urged that a similar arrangement be applied to all senior physicians in the public health system with new job descriptions for senior medical staff. The ultimate objective, they advocated, should be to fill all senior positions with full-time public doctors, with specialists from The UWI and the private sector being drafted only on a part-time basis where the public health system fell short.
Abolishing the current system, they argued, would also dismantle the “culture of moonlighting” among nursing staff, radiographers, medical technicians and other public sector staff who work in private practice along with the doctors.
Five years later, there is no evidence that the Government made use of the committee’s findings.
The consequence is that critical initiatives such as the National Organ Transplant Unit continue to be sabotaged by a system that drains the public health sector for the benefit and enrichment of an expanding private sector, with patients as the ultimate victims. In the process, T&T’s boast of free health care of which we should all be so proud, is devalued.