Dust off the Welch Report

Express Editorial : Daily

IT should surprise no one that the operations of the much-touted National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) are being undermined by the conflicts of interest arising from a system that allows public sector doctors to work in private practice.

This practice which breeds divided loyalties at best, and predatory touting of patients, at worst, has long been the bane of the public health system. Yet, five years ago, when handed a report with a majority recommendation for the abolition of the system, the Rowley administration baulked. Today, that failure to act continues to cost the country in terms of the problematic quality of care provided by a public health system that is fully-funded by public money.

In November 2015, just two months after coming to office, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appointed a seven-member committee headed by consultant surgeon Winston Welch with the twin mandate of reviewing the level of health care delivery by Regional Health Authorities and rationalising the “system of public sector doctors in private practice”.

The committee’s report on the second mandate was scathing. However, while the entire committee agreed that the fact of public sector doctors working in private practice was having a deleterious impact on the entire system to the disadvantage of patients, two members, chairman Welch and Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, felt that the problems could be resolved with more accountable management by heads of departments, medical directors and CEOs who should hold themselves “responsible for the effective monitoring and supervision” of senior doctors.

The committee’s other five members took the stronger position that the system of public sector doctors working in the private sector should be abolished, saying, “The bottom line is that there can be no guarantee of excellence in the public health system if the specialists are kept in a position of divided loyalties.”

The were Prof Karl Theodore, Martin de Gannes, Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins, Dr Albert Persaud and Dr Wayne Frederick.

Noting that a similar change requiring the Chief Medical Officer to work exclusively in the public health system had been previously implemented, they urged that a similar arrangement be applied to all senior physicians in the public health system with new job descriptions for senior medical staff. The ultimate objective, they advocated, should be to fill all senior positions with full-time public doctors, with specialists from The UWI and the private sector being drafted only on a part-time basis where the public health system fell short.

Abolishing the current system, they argued, would also dismantle the “culture of moonlighting” among nursing staff, radiographers, medical technicians and other public sector staff who work in private practice along with the doctors.

Five years later, there is no evidence that the Government made use of the committee’s findings.

The consequence is that critical initiatives such as the National Organ Transplant Unit continue to be sabotaged by a system that drains the public health sector for the benefit and enrichment of an expanding private sector, with patients as the ultimate victims. In the process, T&T’s boast of free health care of which we should all be so proud, is devalued.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brown-skinned girl on the hill

Brown-skinned girl on the hill

Got to the beach area in the early morning. Two cars filled with persons dressed as if they just came from a party are blaring music nearby. The drivers seem to be still drunk and keep revving up the engines, accelerating then suddenly stopping for the fun of it. This type of drunk-after-party crowd can be unpredictable and aggressive. We hurriedly park a distance away, lock the car and start walking.

Dust off the Welch Report

Dust off the Welch Report

IT should surprise no one that the operations of the much-touted National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) are being undermined by the conflicts of interest arising from a system that allows public sector doctors to work in private practice.

Excellent service and doubles

I would like to publicly thank Araby Ali’s Doubles of Fifth Street, Barataria, for their outstanding customer service and delicious doubles and pholourie. Running late for work on a Friday morning, I risked parking on the road and was prepared to dash through the pouring rain to make an order. To my surprise, the owner, a very affable bloke, came beside my vehicle with a giant umbrella and escorted me to and from his business.

A Law Association without briefs

In 1978, calypsonian Edwin Ayoung, aka Crazy, burst onto the Carnival scene at the Dimanche Gras show when he exited a giant dustbin to perform his hit, “Dustbin Cover”.

In 1979, Llewellyn McIntosh, or Short Pants, delivered his classic calypso, “The Law is an Ass”. After Friday’s Law Association vote on Attorney General Reginald Armour’s matter, these two calypsoes appear strangely intertwined. We might as well throw the symbolic scales of justice into the nearest dustbin and then firmly apply Crazy’s cover. The vote of confidence in the Attorney General was a pyrrhic victory.

This is why I supported the no-confidence motion on the AG

This is why I supported the no-confidence motion on the AG

On Friday, July 15, 2022, I made a conscious decision to vote in favour of the two motions brought against the Attorney General.

The reason for my decision was based on facts brought forward that showed the Attorney General was disqualified from a matter by an international court.

T&T citizens seeing hard times

T&T citizens seeing hard times

With these mounting food prices, what comes to mind is the food security of our country. A very serious issue, you must agree, where every citizen would consider it to be extremely urgent in finding solutions in dealing with this matter in question.