Early election to fix this mess

Sunday Express Editorial

With the Privy Council having declared that the term of local government councillors and aldermen was illegally extended, the task ahead of the Government is simple and straightforward.

The Government must move quickly to do two things. It must retroactively validate decisions and actions of local government bodies made by officials whose authority expired on March 3. Simultaneously, it must trigger the process for local government elections.

Failure to do the first could open the way to a barrage of legal actions against regional corporations challenging decisions and actions taken during the illegal extension period of two and a half months from March 3 to last Thursday’s Privy Council’s ruling.

The implications of the court’s decision make for a truly tangled web. However, compounding a confounding situation by political dithering and legalistic skirting will only make a bad situation much worse.

Ready or not, the political parties in Parliament must accept that this is a problem best solved by the electorate in an election held as early as possible. Face-saving tactics and buying time to position themselves to advantage for the next local government election will be an unnecessary provocation that will not only antagonise the electorate and escalate political hostilities, but also likely end up before the court, incurring more waste of time and money. No doubt there are lawyers available in abundance to argue whatever legal manoeuvre the Government or any other interested party would wish to pursue. However, from the perspective of the national interest, the faster T&T can get past this mess, the quicker the country will be able to focus on other priorities that demand a more productive use of its combined energies.

There are critical conditions to be met. For example, while councillors and aldermen may be panicked and confused by being thrown into a perceived state of limbo, there is no ambiguity about their status in law. Thursday’s Privy Council judgment effectively brought an end to their continued occupation of office under defined terms and conditions of authority, salary, allowances and perks.

Unless urgently dealt with by tonight, tomorrow morning could bring mass confusion at regional corporations if these officials turn out to work without having any legal authority to access the premises beyond the point where the general public is allowed, or continue to retain and use property belonging to the State.

Hopefully, the Government has not spent its entire weekend on legal consultations. We expect that the Prime Minister has been caucusing with the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General and other sounding boards in the Cabinet to map out an orderly response from tomorrow morning at all regional ­corporations. Every employee, from security guards at the gate to chief ­executive officers, should be given clear instructions in full compliance with the law.

This situation warrants a national address by the Prime Minister informing the public of actions taken in line with the Privy Council’s judgment and to avoid undue disruption of local government services to the public.

With the Privy Council having declared that the term of local government councillors and aldermen was illegally extended, the task ahead of the Government is simple and straightforward.

