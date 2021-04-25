Economic emergency

IN an update on the first four months of Fiscal 2021, Finance Minister Colm Imbert reported that the actual revenue for the period was $1.8 billion below projection mainly due to a fall in tax and non-tax revenue. The ripple effect of this was that the Government was having a hard time covering the cost of keeping the economy running and meeting mandatory commitments. To make tends meet, it borrowed $3 billion for direct budgetary support and withdrew a further $2 billion from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. All in all, though, he felt that although it had been difficult, the Government had “managed”.
At the time he was speaking, on February 10, Minister Imbert would have taken some comfort in thinking that the worst of the pandemic was behind us. On that day the number of new positive cases was 14.
Today, the script has flipped. The average daily number of cases over the past month is around 60 and climbing on a steep curve. The economy which was beginning to relax is again in retreat. In re-opening up we had not catered for the porous border on the South American side of Trinidad with its easy access points for the virulent Brazilian variant.
With the mid-year budget review now due, the population is eager to hear the report from Minister Imbert as he faces up to managing the economy in the hard guava season ahead. Even so, while the Government has the option or borrowing, dipping into its rainy day fund, or just not paying its bills, the number of citizens with no access to these options is growing by the day.
In this context, we give short shrift to the Prime Minister’s declaration that the country has no more money to cushion the socio-economic blows of Covid-19. That cannot be a serious position from the leader of the government of a country still classified among the world’s high-income developing countries - although we have to wonder about that when we have reached the stage of traffic lights not working because the Government hasn’t paid contractors. Who knew we were that poor?
As much as it attempts to sell the position, the Government cannot fold its arms and leave citizens to fend for themselves as the economic emergency unfolds before its eyes.
While the Government has identified the roughly 90,000 public sector as it “top priority”, to quote Minister Imbert, every citizen is its responsibility. Indeed, the private sector could well argue that the Government’s protection of its employees is being achieved at the expense of private sector employees who are having to bite the bullet as businesses close with each new wave of public health regulations.
In this pandemic, there can be no distinction between public and private. We are not all in this together if the burden of the pandemic is not being shared equitably. What kind of economy will we be left with after the pandemic if those who survive are the ones on fixed incomes such as public servants and parliamentarians, while those who have gone under are the entrepreneurs, risk-takers and innovators?