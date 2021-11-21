Economic uncertainty deepens

WITH a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down, the International Monetary Fund’s latest staff report on Trinidad and Tobago has succeeded in getting the IMF on the right side of Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Singling out the praise for T&T’s policy response to Covid-19 contained in the IMF’s Staff Concluding Statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission, Minister Imbert struck an unusually conciliatory tone which was in sharp contrast to his bristling comments just five months ago when he described the IMF as an institution that makes countries “do all kind all kinds of terrible things” and punish their populations with retrenchment of thousands of public servants and subsidy reductions.
Notwithstanding the new sweeteners, the diagnosis and advice dispensed by the IMF’s team remain consistent. However, by the time the report was released on Friday some assumptions built into its outlook were already wobbling due to dynamic developments both within T&T and globally.
The Covid-19 situation here has deteriorated drastically with record levels of deaths and hospitalisations that will greatly test the government’s management ability and impact the economy in ways yet to be determined. In addition, the global recovery remains under stress of supply chain issues, inflation and an intensifying fourth pandemic wave that has turned Europe into the latest hotspot, triggering social unrest and new lockdowns. If the global recovery slows down or is derailed, energy prices could decline with implications for T&T.
As 2021 comes to a close, economic uncertainty remains the dominant theme, rendering projections little more useful than guesstimates, in some cases. Even so, the report re-states over-arching recommendations with which T&T is very familiar. These include the repeated call for tax reforms and strengthening of tax administration through the Revenue Authority. Two of them are politically thorny: expenditure rationalisation and greater exchange rate flexibility along with the removal of all restrictions on current international transactions with sufficient foreign exchange to meet the demand for international transactions.
Expenditure rationalisation invokes cuts in Government expenditure which often translate into retrenchment of public servants and subsidy reductions, both of which are political hot potatoes. Greater exchange rate flexibility will relax the management of the T&T dollar and allow it to float with the likelihood of devaluation. Liberalising the foreign exchange market to make foreign exchange more available for all current international transactions will challenge the government’s claim to foreign exchange and its priority list for access.
How much of a fight the Government puts up against these two recommendations, if it comes to that, will depend on the strength of the hand it holds and the options available to it. While we are not there yet, it is time for all T&T to get involved in the discussion of the future of the national economy.
The report raises a number of other useful points including the observation of an uptick in non-performing loans and the need for the Central Bank to keep an eye on banks’ portfolios. It also urged the strengthening of the Central Bank’s supervisory framework. While none of this was new, re-stating it at this time of deep economic uncertainty is opportune.