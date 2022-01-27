Economy 2050

The call by a leading private sector voice for the Government to divest its interest in commercial banks, rum companies and ports presents a timely opening for a national conversation on the restructuring of the Trinidad and Tobago economy.
While Anthony Sabga III, group chief executive officer of the ANSA McAL group, has focused on a select group of companies either wholly or majority-owned by the State, the larger issue of the State’s role in the economy needs to come under review. This has become especially urgent in light of the pandemic impact and, more importantly, the international climate-change agenda.
While the Rowley administration is being guided by the Vision 2030 plan, T&T should be shaping a Vision 2050 plan for an economy beyond the golden age of fossil fuels.
As current guardian and distributor of the national patrimony of oil and gas, the State should be reconsidering its function in a future economy that is significantly less reliant on revenue from the petroleum sector and, possibly, more reliant on taxes from a profitable business sector operating on every scale from small to big.
In such a world, Government would have to be more stream-lined and agile and less equipped to support a massive labour force of its own. T&T does not have to wait to see how the future will unfold before it acts; we have already witnessed how quickly the bottom falls out of the economy during periods of price collapse.
While big business is understandably on the hunt for potentially lucrative investment opportunities in areas cornered by the Government, the more fundamental economic challenge facing T&T is to activate, facilitate and support the national entrepreneurial capacity at every level of the society.
As powerful as the ANSA McAL group is today, it is worth remembering that its founder, Anthony Sabga, once packed small five-cubic feet refrigerators onto the back of a van and went from house to house, very smartly promoting them at the price of $2.50 a day. While his example may be distinguished by factors unique to a particular era or the man himself, the more substantial point is that under certain conditions any of today’s small business hopefuls could become T&T’s future magnates. Establishing those conditions is where the focus should be in developing a blueprint for economic transformation.
Restructuring the economy away from State dominance is inevitable with the greatest risk being that the need to do so might be recognised too late to make the transition without tears. Unless taken in time, the Government could find itself in the worst possible situation of having to sell off the crown jewels at a song and triggering a chain reaction to the disadvantage of itself, workers, and the economy.
Although having missed the boat a few times, T&T is still in an advantageous enough position to engineer a restructured economy with plenty room for enterprise.
Starting the conversation is not going to be easy given the intense distrust among interest groups. However, as the pandemic has demonstrated so well, necessity being the mother of invention, there is always a way to solve a challenge.