Economy 2050

The plot couldn’t be more familiar: mastermind gets away with endless daring escapades, and is brought down in the end by some silly little mistake.

That’s Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who slid effortlessly through endless scrapes and scandals that would have finished off a lesser scoundrel. Not for nothing did his former colleagues at the Daily Telegraph know him as the “Greased Albino Piglet”. But to be brought down by completely harmless parties! Humiliating.