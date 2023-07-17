Should it materialise this September, the enrolment of migrant children into the national primary school system would be an overdue positive step in the education and protection of vulnerable children on the move. Practical concerns expressed by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) notwithstanding, educational care must be available to all children, especially those most at risk of exploitation, as migrant populations are.
As a broad principle, any country capable of educating migrant children should do so. A primary level education offers exposure to basic literacy skills, thinking and sensory development and an opportunity for healthy socialisation. In a world in which populations are more and more on the move, fleeing extreme weather in some instances and extreme poverty in others, education without borders is humanitarian as it is a forward-thinking strategy.
Government could not have continued to ignore the calls for migrant children to be allowed some form of education. Since its decision in 2019 to register 16,500 Venezuelans to live and work in T&T but not to access education and health care, the social fallout has been felt and carried mostly by non-governmental bodies who have repeatedly made the case for access to education for the children of Venezuelan migrants in particular.
Here, we note that a government policy on access to education for migrant children is not specific to Venezuelans; it will extend to other migrant populations, among them Guyanese, Cubans, Jamaicans, several African nationalities and any other population that may flow through our national borders beyond this moment.
The announcement of the policy formulation by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and subsequent comments by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly suggest discussions towards implementation in September. That gives the Ministry of Education a short six weeks or less in which to introduce a complex programme across all primary schools, taking into consideration the practical concerns expressed by TTUTA, who has said it became aware of the plan only through media reporting.
The union has raised the issue of the physical capacity of schools to accommodate an estimated 5,000 children from the migrant Venezuelan community alone. It is also concerned about training of teachers, their workload, the teacher/student ratio and the obvious language barrier.
Added to that are the particulars of bilingual teaching/learning and curriculum modifications for educating mobile populations.
We doubt the ministry’s ability to move its mammoth administration with such agility as to be ready to reopen all schools according to existing arrangements as well as integrate a new foreign-speaking population into its classrooms by September. But given that some migrant children have reportedly been out of school for more than two years, we urge implementation as soon as possible.
The Living Water Community, the La Romaine Migrant Support Group, Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC) and lesser known, informal efforts have shown on a small scale what is possible.