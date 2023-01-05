Educating the Trinbagonian child

The dramatic walkout by teachers at St Joseph Secondary School on Wednesday threw a spotlight not on that school but on the national stock of school buildings and the education system they are designed to deliver.
It’s hard to remember a time when the problem of rundown and dilapidated schools did not consume the national education agenda at the expense of the quality of education. Safe, well-built and functional schools seem to be an ideal that governments are forever chasing without ever achieving.
At core, the problem stems from poor building maintenance practices that allow small problems to develop into big, expensive ones; shoddy construction of new buildings; the budgetary choices of different administrations; and inconsistent government policy regarding the management of educational facilities. Less evident but influential is the politics that under-girds the construction programme of every government and which is linked to the financing of political campaigns by construction companies.
Responding to questions from this newspaper following the teachers’ walkout, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly acknowledged many schools are in need of repairs, noting most schools operate out of aged buildings. This year, her ministry has an allocation of $175 million for repairs to 26 secondary schools which she hoped, rather optimistically, “would allow maintenance cycles going forward to be preventative”. The more likely possibility is that by the time these 26 are repaired, another 26 would be in need of serious attention.
As this Government, too, finds itself juggling the problems of an ageing school infrastructure, it should be thinking about what the school of 21st century T&T should look like.
In November 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley initiated another national consultation on education, throwing out the following ten questions with explanation to the public:
Who gets educated? (Everybody); Where and in whose schools? What will be the selection process for moving from primary to secondary? (The SEA question); What will be taught? (Curriculum); Who will teach? (Low ratio of male teachers); Who will pay? (Government vs Government-assisted schools); Budget support; Equity in education; Appreciation (Teacher remuneration); Values of the education system (discipline, tolerance and production.)
A year later, in November 2021, a 20-member committee was appointed by Cabinet to review the consultation papers and recommend changes to the conduct of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, transition to secondary school, and the Concordat which sets the operational framework for denominational schools funded by the state.
All of this took place as Covid-19 forced the country into the extraordinary experience of online education. In the aftermath of that experience, the discussion about online education has been focused almost exclusively on quantitative issues such attendance and exam performance, with little attention on the qualitative aspects of the experience.
The national discussion on education needs wider parameters than SEA and the Concordat if it is to be transformational. The very idea of education and what it means to be an educated Trinbagonian should be at the base of an enquiry that is open to embracing innovative methods of teaching that keep our youth engaged and excited about learning. For that, however, we will need a new concept of the school and teacher re-training on a massive scale.