Yesterday’s “rest and reflection” action by teachers was a clear signal of resistance to the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer which has the potential to cause serious disruption to the school year.
The action came as no surprise since it had been telegraphed well in advance by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association. Firmly aligned with the dissenting majority in the labour movement on this issue, TTUTA president Antonia DeFreitas said, among other things, a statement has to be made, not only about the four per cent offer, but also about the entire education system.
A substantial body of public opinion will no doubt agree with TTUTA on the need to address increasingly worrying issues with the system itself.
In fact, there are those concerns that point up major differences between some of the Government’s approaches to addressing the substance of the education product, which are separate and apart from the matter of the wage increase challenge.
Many observers will no doubt see yesterday’s statement of rejection as the latest in the continuing barrage against the Government.
It ought to be interpreted as the latest salvo in the expanding war signal to the Chief Personnel Officer on the current wage negotiations in the public sector.
From this particular vantage point in the drama which continues unfolding, here is the latest page from the playbook presented by the leadership of the trade union movement, in the main. From the TTUTA stance, teachers will be back in class today but it is evident that until the negotiations are settled, industrial action will stay on the table as a strategic weapon.
Against such a background, parents and school administrators should begin working closely to protect children from what took place yesterday. As a direct consequence of actions by the teachers, many parents and guardians were faced with little alternative to returning home with their children. In many cases, those parents had to come face to face with the Hobson’s Choice decision of whether to leave their children at home unattended, or to stay at home with them.
This then would have had the ripple effect of affecting attendance at work, for such parents. Such actions meant, therefore, that work situations would have been negatively affected, increasing the pressures at the workplace. This then would have added to the social pressures in a nation appearing more and more at odds with itself.
Under the current circumstances, it makes no sense for principals to insist that children come to school if they expect their teaching staff to be absent.
To what extent this particular contributing factor will play any part in the advancements called for regarding settlement sooner rather than later of these wage negotiations is a question begging for urgent state response.
In the meantime, sooner rather than later, this is what the latest round demands. Astute planning and imaginative options drawn from two years of online education should be put to effective use. This could help reduce the price that students pay for being caught in the middle of the battle between teachers and the Government.
The crucial attempt to minimise the prospect of a lost generation on the education front is the summons here, it seems to be.
