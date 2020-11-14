Education heartbreak

Already whiplashed by the disruptions of Covid-19 with its overnight switch to online education, economic recession and a job market in retreat, today’s youths have now been hit with cutbacks in Government funding for scholarships and tertiary education, which limit their options and put higher education beyond the reach of some.
Last Friday, the scholarship hopes of many of this year’s CAPE high performers evaporated as Education Minster Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced an immediate 75-per cent reduction in scholarships from 400 to 100, with limitations on fields of study. Others planning on post-graduate studies got notice that GATE funding will be discontinued from August next year. Additional conditions were imposed on GATE.
While we welcome the introduction of 500 bursaries for students not awarded scholarships, it is hard not to be pained for today’s generation of youths who grew up with the promise of easy access to higher education and dreams of rewarding and well-paying jobs. After all, this is a country which, for a few brief years, could boast of providing its citizens with free public education from early childhood to university. Today, we have landed in the future we feared was inevitable because of waste, poor design and mismanagement of the GATE programme. It is another story of money having run though the country like a dose of salts.
The process of what was hailed as the democratisation of tertiary education began with the Basdeo Panday administration’s Dollar-for-Dollar programme, with the State covering 50 per cent of students’ tuition costs. In 2004, the Patrick Manning government went one up with the introduction of GATE, which provided 100 per cent financial support for tertiary education. By 2016-17, the investment in tertiary education via GATE was roughly $650 million annually, with student enrolment exploding. Published reports indicate the participation rate among the 17-24 age group rose from 7.1 per cent in 2001 to 65.2 per cent in 2013. At The UWI, enrolment increased by 143 per cent between 2001/02 and 2014/15.
Today, with pandemic conditions taking a toll on enrolment across the tertiary sector, including The UWI, the financial pressure on GATE should already have lessened. We wait to see what further impact the Government’s latest decisions will have, and we must confess to being taken aback by the Government’s timing of the announcement, five weeks after the national budget was presented.
As a long-time advocate for massive overhaul of the scholarship programme and better management of the GATE programme, this newspaper would support strategic changes which would give T&T a better yield on its investment in education. However, in the decisions announced by Minister Gadsby-Dolly we wait to be persuaded that T&T is moving to finance education with the strategic intent of better positioning itself for a new world of change.