Education heartbreak

Sunday Express Editorial

Already whiplashed by the disruptions of Covid-19 with its overnight switch to online education, economic recession and a job market in retreat, ­today’s youths have now been hit with cutbacks in Government funding for scholarships and tertiary education, which limit their options and put higher education beyond the reach of some.

Last Friday, the scholarship hopes of many of this year’s CAPE high performers evaporated as Education Minster Dr Nyan Gadsby-­Dolly announced an immediate 75-per cent reduction in scholarships from 400 to 100, with limitations on fields of study. Others planning on post-graduate studies got notice that GATE funding will be discontinued from August next year. Additional conditions were imposed on GATE.

While we welcome the introduction of 500 bursaries for students not awarded scholarships, it is hard not to be pained for today’s generation of youths who grew up with the promise of easy access to higher education and dreams of rewarding and well-paying jobs. After all, this is a country which, for a few brief years, could boast of providing its citizens with free public education from early childhood to university. Today, we have landed in the future we feared was inevitable because of waste, poor design and mismanagement of the GATE programme. It is another story of money having run though the country like a dose of salts.

The process of what was hailed as the democratisation of tertiary education began with the Basdeo Panday administration’s Dollar-for-Dollar programme, with the State covering 50 per cent of students’ tuition costs. In 2004, the Patrick Manning government went one up with the introduction of GATE, which provided 100 per cent financial support for tertiary education. By 2016-17, the investment in tertiary education via GATE was roughly $650 million annually, with student enrolment exploding. Published reports indicate the participation rate among the 17-24 age group rose from 7.1 per cent in 2001 to 65.2 per cent in 2013. At The UWI, enrolment increased by 143 per cent between 2001/02 and 2014/15.

Today, with pandemic conditions taking a toll on enrolment across the tertiary sector, including The UWI, the financial pressure on GATE should already have lessened. We wait to see what further impact the Government’s latest decisions will have, and we must confess to being taken aback by the Government’s timing of the announcement, five weeks after the national budget was presented.

As a long-time advocate for massive overhaul of the scholarship programme and better management of the GATE programme, this newspaper would support strategic changes which would give T&T a better yield on its investment in education. However, in the decisions announced by Minister Gadsby-Dolly we wait to be persuaded that T&T is moving to finance education with the strategic intent of better positioning itself for a new world of change.

Education heartbreak

Beware Trumpism

Donald Trump seems prepared to plunge the United States of America into civil war if that becomes his only option as he clings to the office of president, refusing to acknowledge that he lost the presidential election to Joseph Biden. The world looks on with much foreboding as this real-life tragi-comedy plays before an audience of billions of people.

Transatlantic light

At this Divali time, some light has come.

US president-­elect Joe Biden will apply his significant foreign affairs experience to repair the transatlantic ties between Europe and the United States which have been foundational to the prosperity and stability of the western world since World War II. These relations suffered significant damage during the four brutish years of Donald Trump.

The racial divide

When Trinidad and Tobago gained Independence in 1962, we revelled in the possibility that we had set ourselves upon a path to deal with the problems of colonialism, particularly the sinful racism that had disfigured our society.

Doctor should know there are consequences for every action

AS a medical doctor, I understand you have a duty to all of your patients. My initial response to your ranting was one of disbelief, and then dismay.

This swiftly turned to one of pity—yes, I said pity for you. I ask myself: what is the source of this racism? Where do children learn this? Babies are not born to dislike someone from another race—no, racism is learned. This hatred towards another fellow human being is learned in the home, and perpetuated by some families.

The US and the Caribbean: time to seize the moment

It is easy to share the excitement felt across the Caribbean at president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the US polls.

However, a calmer voice within suggests that while the outcome will bring some short-term big-picture policy gains for the region, the extreme political polarisation the election highlighted does not bode well for the country that matters most to the region.

That said, and despite Donald Trump’s apparent interest in a confused and vindictive transition process, Mr Biden is already advancing plans in several policy areas of general significance to the Caribbean.