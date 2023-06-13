Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Daily Express Editorial

Hardly had the 2023 rainy season been declared by the T&T Meteorological Service before the sky darkened and released precipitation that set off the severe floods experienced on Sunday and Monday.

Families, local government bodies, national disaster management agencies and well-meaning citizens were tested early in the season and, from all reports, the combined efforts mitigated, as far as possible, immediate danger to lives.

Elder residents described the floods that affected communities in Moruga, Barrackpore, Woodland and Penal as the worst they have ever seen; Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman Dr Allen Sammy said it was the worst flooding he had seen in a decade. In communities accustomed to mopping up after recurrent flooding episodes, it is likely to be a common descriptor as climate chaos compounds the consequences of weak infrastructure, haphazard construction and sometimes sheer selfishness and carelessness by individuals and authorities.

It is to the credit of the PDRC, private Barrackpore truck owner Goutam Maharaj and truck driver Rajaram that some families were rescued from high waters and most children were transported to school for their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) examinations. But yet again the Education Ministry was caught flat-footed. One obvious consequence of flooding is children being unable to write their exams. No public guidance came from the ministry to families and teachers battling flood waters to get to schools.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has stated the ministry’s recovery plan, which is to seek compassionate consideration from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on behalf of the pupils who could not make it to schools to sit their exams.

Notwithstanding that, the experience recounted by Rhia Khadoo to get her 17-year-old daughter, Gabriel Khadoo, to Holy Faith Convent, Penal, to sit her Information Technology (IT) exam is one no parent should have to endure and it is far from ideal circumstances under which children should be writing all-important national certification examinations.

Ms Khadoo awoke with her five children to high water around her home. She tried to get a truck to take Gabriel to write her exam but PDRC vehicles were already in use. She pleaded with several truck owners for assistance. Eventually, around 11.30 a.m., she flagged down a driver who was reversing his truck who kindly assisted in taking the teenager to sit her 1 p.m. scheduled exam.

Another pupil, Ria Khan, simply could not make it to her exam venue. She reported to us that she telephoned no fewer than four examination centres seeking guidance but “was unsuccessful”.

It goes without being said that parents should not be forced to endanger the lives of their children in order to write exams that will secure their futures. What happened to these families should guide the Education Ministry in establishing proper protocols to be triggered in times of natural and other events that affect movement of children and their families. There is more rain to come; let us not wait until the worst happens before those protocols are established, polished and executed in a timely manner.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Hardly had the 2023 rainy season been declared by the T&T Meteorological Service before the sky darkened and released precipitation that set off the severe floods experienced on Sunday and Monday.

Pride month wish list

Pride month wish list

Last week, in the first of this two-part column, my wish list was focused on allyship and governmental representation. I called for local organisations and politicians to seek not only what is in their best interests but more importantly what is in the best interests of the wider society. This week, I draw attention to two other major pillars in LGBTQ activism that require urgent attention. They involve matters related to tourism and diversity education.

C’bean’s role as a voice of reason in a fractured OAS

C’bean’s role as a voice of reason in a fractured OAS

On May 31, the Organisation of American States (OAS) faced a prolonged and contentious debate that lasted from 2.30 in the afternoon until well past midnight. This episode, marked by acrimony and political undercurrents, which was webcast publicly and instantly to the world, is likely to be revisited during the upcoming OAS General Assembly from June 21 to 23 in Washington, DC, USA, the headquarters of the OAS.

Ukraine: The counter-offensive begins

Ukraine: The counter-offensive begins

The furious speculation on whether the Ukrainian counter-offensive will succeed has been ongoing for several months already, so the first thing I must tell you is that I don’t know. Nobody knows, not even the Ukrainians.

We need our best to save us

Oh, how I wish politics in Trinidad and Tobago were simple. We have very bril­liant, qualified financial professionals, they could have protected the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) from billions of dollars in losses.

Raw deal for scrap iron dealers

The Ministry of Trade continues to exert pressure on the president of the Scrap Dealers Association, demanding approval of export licences and the employment of eight individuals to inspect export containers. These measures are deemed impractical and unworkable.