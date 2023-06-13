Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Hardly had the 2023 rainy season been declared by the T&T Meteorological Service before the sky darkened and released precipitation that set off the severe floods experienced on Sunday and Monday.
Families, local government bodies, national disaster management agencies and well-meaning citizens were tested early in the season and, from all reports, the combined efforts mitigated, as far as possible, immediate danger to lives.
Elder residents described the floods that affected communities in Moruga, Barrackpore, Woodland and Penal as the worst they have ever seen; Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman Dr Allen Sammy said it was the worst flooding he had seen in a decade. In communities accustomed to mopping up after recurrent flooding episodes, it is likely to be a common descriptor as climate chaos compounds the consequences of weak infrastructure, haphazard construction and sometimes sheer selfishness and carelessness by individuals and authorities.
It is to the credit of the PDRC, private Barrackpore truck owner Goutam Maharaj and truck driver Rajaram that some families were rescued from high waters and most children were transported to school for their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) examinations. But yet again the Education Ministry was caught flat-footed. One obvious consequence of flooding is children being unable to write their exams. No public guidance came from the ministry to families and teachers battling flood waters to get to schools.
Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has stated the ministry’s recovery plan, which is to seek compassionate consideration from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on behalf of the pupils who could not make it to schools to sit their exams.
Notwithstanding that, the experience recounted by Rhia Khadoo to get her 17-year-old daughter, Gabriel Khadoo, to Holy Faith Convent, Penal, to sit her Information Technology (IT) exam is one no parent should have to endure and it is far from ideal circumstances under which children should be writing all-important national certification examinations.
Ms Khadoo awoke with her five children to high water around her home. She tried to get a truck to take Gabriel to write her exam but PDRC vehicles were already in use. She pleaded with several truck owners for assistance. Eventually, around 11.30 a.m., she flagged down a driver who was reversing his truck who kindly assisted in taking the teenager to sit her 1 p.m. scheduled exam.
Another pupil, Ria Khan, simply could not make it to her exam venue. She reported to us that she telephoned no fewer than four examination centres seeking guidance but “was unsuccessful”.
It goes without being said that parents should not be forced to endanger the lives of their children in order to write exams that will secure their futures. What happened to these families should guide the Education Ministry in establishing proper protocols to be triggered in times of natural and other events that affect movement of children and their families. There is more rain to come; let us not wait until the worst happens before those protocols are established, polished and executed in a timely manner.