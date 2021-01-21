Education scandal

After an entire school term of the Ministry of Education making as if all was well with the switch to online schooling, the truth of its reality is finally beginning to emerge.
For months parents and other concerned citizens have been expressing alarm over the children being left behind by the transition to virtual learning. Reports from rural communities in particular indicated that thousands of families had neither had the equipment, connectivity and, in many cases, the personal resources to provide the supervision and support for schooling from home.
At this week’s meeting of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration, the public learned that 39,861 primary school pupils and another 6,909 who attend secondary school have never logged on to the online learning platform. These figures do not include the thousands more who initially logged on but fell off because of poor connectivity or had to give back borrowed smartphones, or those who did not have the at-home supervision and support to keep them logged on to learning.
Additionally, the public also learned from the heads of two principals’ organisations, Sherra Carrington-James of the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools and Lance Mottley of the Primary School Principals’ Association, that an undefined number of these pupils may never return to school. Some pupils have left the virtual classroom to help supplement their families’ earnings while some parents were making the tough choice between going out to earn a living to support their families and staying at home to supervise their children.
These reports are not surprising. The forced transition to online learning, especially in countries without a comprehensive digital infrastructure to support a national education system, has widened the education gap in ways that disadvantage low-income families. However, what should concern us in T&T is the Government’s commitment to glossing over these problems as if the thousands of young lives whose education has become a casualty of the pandemic are not as important as proving that the system is working. It is not.
We cannot accept that the lives of so many children and their families for whom education is the sole path out of poverty should be sacrificed to the pandemic. Whatever the problem, it must be solved. The ministry cannot just move on to the next school term and accept the loss of these children as mere collateral damage of Covid-19.
If there is one priority item in which the Government should invest public funds it is in devices and connectivity for pupils. The barrage of photo-ops of the Education Minister accepting donated devices drip by drip is obscene for a country still categorised as high-income.
In a stunning case of putting the cart before the horse, ministry officials told the JSC they are only now developing a means test to determine which children should receive learning devices. Effective planning and a commitment to investing in our children’s education would have ensured that all pupils were equipped for class before the bell was rung to start online classes back in September.