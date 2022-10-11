The Vincent Nelson debacle that has now exploded in the Government’s face demands nothing less than a thorough investigation into the Rowley administration’s involvement with the disgraced attorney, beginning with his controversial opinion on the case against the late Malcolm Jones, former executive chairman of State-owned Petrotrin.
The stench surrounding the deal cut in 2017 between Nelson and former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi has now turned toxic. It has killed the State’s corruption case against former AG Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen, destroyed years of painstaking work by the Office of the DPP and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars, with the possibility of many more wasted millions to follow.
Vincent Nelson’s chequered involvement with two successive governments should scare everyone, a man who flip-flopped on his own legal opinion from one political administration to the next.
His next performance trick was to slip out of corruption charges with a plea bargain and a $2.25 million fine which was one-third of what was originally considered by the judge. For this slap on the wrist, he agreed to turn witness against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, heavily protected by an array of assurances from the Government via an indemnity hidden from public and, shockingly, Parliament’s view through a non-disclosure agreement. This indemnity will stand for all time as evidence of a government’s flagrant abuse of power and willingness to subvert key institutions of accountability and justice and to commandeer State resources in a dogged and questionable pursuit of political rivals. Only a desperate government could’ve offered the guarantees given by Al-Rawi to Nelson.
DPP Roger Gaspard has indicated his willingness to review his options regarding the re-instatement of the charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen following the conclusion of Nelson’s civil case. However, he should not fancy his chances in any case that relies on Nelson’s credibility.
The question remains: what was the Government doing in the middle of this case in the first place? By inserting itself in the process, it has bungled the case and muddied the water with suspicions of political motives and allegations of a political witch-hunt. One can only assume that it acted in the belief that its own legal and investigative capacities were superior to those of the Police Service and Office of the DPP. Well now we all know better.
Given this latest expose´, the Government must stop hiding behind the non-disclosure agreement and reveal the full terms of its commitment to Nelson, including pledges of payment. The Government must also release Nelson’s statement of claim seeking damages for breach of contract. Trying to keep this information from the public would not only be a fool’s errand, but strengthen Nelson’s hand against T&T.
The public needs a comprehensive account of the full cost to taxpayers of the Government’s investigation into Ramlogan and Ramdeen going back to 2016, given that after seven years, all it has succeeded in getting is expensive egg on its face.
