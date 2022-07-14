EMA process on the stand

Express Editorial : Daily

The court’s decision to halt work on the Housing Development Corporation’s North Grove Housing Development project in Curepe, pending the outcome of a legal challenge by two environmentalists, puts the spotlight squarely on the professionalism and independence of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

In this case, citizens Dr Wayne Kublalsingh and Shiraz Khan sought the court’s permission for judicial review of the EMA’s award of a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) to the HDC back in September 2018. The North Grove project involves the construction of 12 seven-storey blocks, each with 42 apartments, giving a grand total of 504 apartments with 756 parking spots.

This project has been the subject of contention since 2018, when the Opposition United National Congress accused the Government of destroying fertile agricultural land for the purpose of voter-adding while the Agricultural Society of T&T bemoaned the “destruction of Grade A 1 Agriculture lands”.

In response to the Opposition’s charge that the HDC had held sham consultations, including one on Carnival Friday 2018, then-acting minister of housing Camille Robinson-Regis, who now holds the portfolio, denounced the claim and other assertions as being “mischievous and... aimed at obstructing the Government’s development programme so that they can continue to claim that ‘nothing is happening’”. According to her, the 167-acre site was largely under-utilised and that even with the HDC project, 50 acres of land would be still be available for agricultural use “should the need arise”.

Environmentalists, however, objected to the plan to construct a massive concrete complex on the lands as a loss of vital green space in the densely populated Curepe area, and foresaw the destruction of natural aquifers.

The protest intensified after citrus trees at the nurseries were bulldozed despite the Prime Minister’s agricultural adviser, agronomist Dr John Alleyne, saying they had to be destroyed because of infection with citrus greening disease. In September 2018, seven months following the eruption of protests, the EMA granted its seal of approval for the North Grove project.

In filing for judicial review in January 2019, Kublalsingh and Khan claimed that in granting the CEC, the EMA had acted on the basis of flawed and incomplete information, and had thus recklessly awarded it. They argued that a project of such scale required a full-fledged ­Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to establish the impact on the nurseries, the local micro-climate and the aquifers on which the nurseries were located.

In finding that Kublalsingh and Khan have sufficient grounds for their case to proceed to a full hearing, Justice Mohammed has effectively put the EMA on the stand to defend its CEC approval process, especially, as in this case, when the applicant is a State entity.

The EMA’s relationship with Government bodies has long been a matter of concern. Although it operates under the legal authority of the Environmental Management Act with a board appointed by the President, it sits within the Ministry of Planning and Development in an inherently conflicted position.

The proceedings in Kublalsingh and Khan vs the EMA should therefore be followed with keen interest.

