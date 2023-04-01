Embarrassing AGs

Sunday Express Editorial

From the looks of it, Steve Ferguson’s display of self-righteous indignation may have its day in a United States appeal court. This assumes that he will follow through on his stated intention to appeal the decision of the Miami jury holding him liable for several claims related to fraud committed in contract awards for the Piarco airport terminal over 20 years ago.

However, until his denial of wrongdoing and criticisms of the jury trial are tested by an appeal court, he stands guilty as accused with the court’s punishment still to come. Whether the public purse will be enriched by over US$100 million, as calculated by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, remains to be seen. As Martin Daly, SC, has noted, until much more information is disclosed there is no way of knowing if and how the Government will recover any money.

In truth, the population knows very little about the proceedings in this case, apart from last week’s verdict against Ferguson and a 2019 default judgment against then-finance minister Brian Kuei Tung, and US businessman Raul Gutierrez Jr, who pleaded guilty back in 2006.

Sadly, the legal victory handed to the T&T Government in this case has been soured by embarrassing lapses by the two AGs involved in the case.

It is ironic that in a corruption case, of all things, the team representing the T&T Government should be accused of trying to bribe the jury with food—only to discover that there is no such thing as a free lunch. All that has been achieved in having the T&T legal team engage the Miami jurors directly was to provide Ferguson with an additional ground for appeal or, as Al-Rawi calls it, a straw to clutch.

Clearly Al-Rawi has learned nothing from the earlier embarrassing example of AG Reginald Armour, who was struck out of the case by the judge in Miami after the defence objected to his involvement in the prosecution, citing his previous representation of defendant Kuei Tung. His subsequent appeal of the judge’s decision failed—­predictably, one might say.

Notwithstanding his stout public defence of his cabinet minister, it is hard to believe that PM Dr Rowley is happy with the performance of the individuals whom he has selected for the very important office of Attorney General.

On Friday, AG Armour again showed how out of touch he was by hosting an unnecessary show as he took receipt of the first part of an investigation into the so-called missing file that had resulted in a $20 million default judgment against the State.

Watching the self-congratulatory photo issued by his office, one could hardly imagine that the report being handed to AG Armour had emanated from a scandal in his office for which he himself would’ve been under investigation.

This newspaper is on the record with its reservations about AG ­Armour’s role in commissioning this investigation. Now that he has the report in hand, he should simply make it public in its entirety, especially since the second part has no bearing on the first.

