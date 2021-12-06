The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has embarrassed itself in having to withdraw its planned pilot electronic data-gathering project on the basis of inadequate consultation with all political parties and the electorate.
The fact that the EBC intended to introduce this project at polling stations during yesterday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election without full consultation with all stakeholders reveals a worrying lack of rigour within the EBC regarding matters of electoral integrity.
In the August 2020 general election campaign this newspaper had reason to question the quality of the work and decision-making coming out of the EBC under Chairman Mark Ramkerrysingh and Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope. We had hoped that in the months since, the EBC’s leadership would have developed a more robust and mature understanding of the need to avoid doing anything that could trigger even a whiff of suspicion and doubt that could fuel distrust in it among sections of the electorate. And yet, here we are at the THA election, roughly 15 months later, with the EBC finding itself red-faced after committing the rudimentary mistake of attempting to introduce a new element within the precincts of polling stations without adequate prior consultation. While management by vaps is a common feature in this country, it is shocking to discover that it also exists within the halls of this hallowed institution of our democracy.
Something is seriously wrong at the EBC for its Chief Elections Officer to believe that a mere demonstration of the process for political parties and the media two days before its introduction was enough to get the green light to proceed. The fact that Ms Narcis-Scope went ahead with her demonstration of the pilot project over the objections of one of the two main parties in yesterday’s THA elections showed an appalling lack of judgment.
In the end, with Tobago’s Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) having boycotted the EBC’s show-and-tell, the commission was left with no option but to make an eleventh hour about-face and call off its pilot project.
Given the vibrancy of T&T’s political landscape, where even the smallest mistake could be escalated to the point of a national crisis, the EBC must recognise the imperative of functioning with utmost scrupulousness and not fall prey to basic management weaknesses. The commission should be guided by crystal clarity on its role and responsibility, superior legal capability, managerial competence and dispassionate decision-making. It must recognise that its independence is always on public trial and that any misstep it makes could cheapen the currency of public trust.
In last year’s general election, the EBC repeatedly shot itself in the foot by poor communication with the public and embarrassing published errors that betrayed an operational shoddiness and absence of management oversight.
At the time, this newspaper called for a full post-mortem of the EBC’s handling of the election which appears to have fallen on deaf ears. Once the election results were declared the main political parties became too busy squaring off against each other to press for an inquiry.
This latest mishap suggests that the EBC did not bother to do so either. Had it done so, it would saved itself the embarrassment.