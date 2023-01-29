Embracing an open health system

It was good to hear the Minister of Health admitting to the need for improved communications in the Accident and Emergency departments of public hospitals. Even better than that would be to transform the information culture of the public health system to acknowledge patients’ rights, provide greater operational transparency and embrace an openness to being questioned and challenged.
It was ironic that even in confessing to the communications shortcomings of A&E departments, Minister Terrence Deyalsingh disclosed information that would help the public to better understand their A&E experience if only they knew. Speaking in Parliament last Friday, he explained the priority system for treatment in A&E, outlining the three categories of medical emergencies that determine whether a patient gets immediate treatment or is required to wait for half hour or more. He noted that patients with relatively minor concerns who were not supposed to be in A&E were the ones for whom the public health sector gets the most flak.
His categories sounded neat and logical enough except for the fact that from the perspective of many patients it doesn’t actually work this way. Most people are aware that patients being rushed in by ambulance with gunshot wounds or injuries from vehicular accidents get first priority but apart from that what they experience in A&E is being repeatedly told that they have to wait, with no further detail. Beyond this point, patients also have little to no idea of what level of treatment they ought to get and what information and documentation regarding their medical tests and treatment they are entitled to and how to access it.
A major communication shortcoming is the lack of information regarding the processes for querying anything, filing complaints and avenues for seeking redress. When patient are advised to go to private hospitals because they need urgent life-saving surgery that will not be available to them for months or even years in public hospitals, where in the public health system can they go to verify that this is in fact so? It is common knowledge that patients needing urgent surgery are sometimes pushed towards private hospitals by specialist doctors working in both the public and private health care systems who collect a salary in one and fees in the other.
The common and mistaken perception about communications is that it has to do with only reception staff as the first point of interface with the public. While this is indeed a critical point of engagement it is far from being the only one. T&T’s public health system, like the rest of the public service, needs to liberate itself from the old authoritarian culture that gives short shrift to the individual’s right to information about their care and to embrace a communicative culture that runs through every aspect of its work.
We can assure Minister Deyalsingh that if patients could choose between engaging an open and honest public health system that is willing to listen, explain and act where required to do so, or going to the media to complain about the system, they would choose the first.