Empowering children

For many survivors, dealing with the trauma of rape is a battle against rage, powerlessness, loss, shame and guilt. When a parent rapes a child, the devastation is compounded by the contradictions in the mind of the child between that act of brutality and their own assumptions of parents as the embodiment of love and protection. A child’s love simply cannot make sense of “Daddy” as a sexual aggressor.
Yet, more children than we know are trapped in this impossible nightmare. For a complexity of reasons, not all escape.
Last week, the case of the child who was raped by her policeman father for three years from the age of nine was one of those that actually made it into court. His appearance came 13 years after her mother stumbled upon a DVD on which he had recorded himself raping their daughter. This mother immediately took matters into her own hands.
It is a well-known fact that not all mothers have the clear-headedness and courage to do what she did. She made copies of the DVD, secured them in different locations, and then confronted him with a phone call. When he lied and professed innocence, she took her evidence straight to the police, both as the law and as his employer. He confessed.
Standing before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas on Thursday, the policeman entered a guilty plea into the court records, was taken into custody, and will return to court on May 3 for sentencing. In the meantime, his name is being added to the sexual offenders list.
Today, the child at the centre of the case would be around 25 years old. We truly hope that her journey of survival has brought her to a place where she is at peace with herself and has the joy of a fulfilling life. We hope the same for her mother, whose world was also turned upside down. Her decisive action brought an end to the horrific sexual abuse suffered by her daughter, and her resolute pursuit of justice represents a point of closure. In doing so, she is an example to many, including mothers, who find themselves in a similar position.
Among the crimes most protected by silence are sexual crimes. Thanks to the patriarchal underpinnings of our culture, male aggressors are de-burdened of guilt and shame by public attitudes that shift the responsibility onto the victims. Some societies take this to the extreme by severely punishing girls and women who are victims of rape.
The consequence of blaming-and-shaming, which is quite common in T&T, is to silence victims. Having suffered sexual abuse, they retreat into silence as a defence against finger-pointing, whispers and even ostracism.
Neither through policy nor through practice have we in T&T been as assertive as we needed to be in dismantling the superstructure of beliefs and attitudes that encourage the blaming and shaming of victims of sexual violence. Above all, we leave the children vulnerable to predators by failing to empower them with age-appropriate knowledge about their bodies, sexual abuse, rights and the avenues of help available to them.