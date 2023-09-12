Empty sounds of hope

In case the public was awaiting sounds of hope that there might be some relief from fear on the horizon, it did not come at the opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament. The opening was memorable for the maiden address of President Christine Kangaloo; it will also be remembered as another lost opportunity to speak hope and remedy to a population desperately needing it.
Moving from August heat into September swelter, with little or no water in several parts, facing seemingly uninterrupted criminal encroachment, the population was told sternly of the struggles of parliamentarians, the wonders of our Parliament and the need for opponents to work together to fight crime.
The last sounded good—put aside political rivalry and work together on crime-fighting solutions—but that is little more than a talking-point cliché that has echoed through the halls of all adversarial political systems at one time or another.
As former prime minister Basdeo Panday bluntly put it, the Westminster system is designed for political combat. The essence of our two-party political system is fierce contestation as a means of one holding the other accountable. One side forms the Government and the other positions itself as an alternative government.
If the Opposition has in its grasp solutions it feels it could implement to reduce the criminal onslaught on the population, it would obviously ask to be elected into government to implement them. Any ideas contributed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will have their origin in opposition manifestos; adoption of them by Government renders the Government irrelevant and fit to be voted out of office.
What mechanisms exist for co-operation, how could those be strengthened and what other means could be fashioned in earnest to provide some relief to the public is the substance that could have deepened the President’s message.
The public would have benefited too from Her Excellency pointing to those directions in which solutions to crime lie. In other words, on what plan/solutions are the Government and Opposition to co-operate? What are their long-term strategies and what can be alleviated now? A bail bill on the legislative agenda, though useful, is not a strategy to deal with a complex problem.
But perhaps constitutional reform and social policy programming were big tickets beyond the President’s purchasing power, especially in her maiden presentation to the Parliament.
The chord well struck by the President was to underlie her crime commentary on what she described as the society’s “obvious” problem. The pain and suffering being endured from criminal incursions is unbearable, she said. In that she will find few detractors.
The opening of Parliament, Independence and Republic commemorations and other national celebrations are moments in which the society invests, searching for direction and expansion of their well-being. They are also costly undertakings in a time of steep economics for the many. Having missed Monday’s opportunity, eyes turn to the Cabinet retreat currently under way for indication that someone is able to move the needle towards arresting crime and ensuring public safety.