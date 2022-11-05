End to a costly CCTV mess

Sunday Express Editorial

With the population reeling under crime, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last week told a gathering of the ruling People’s National Movement that the Government had just spent $80 million to purchase 2,500 CCTV cameras. He said the installation was being rolled out and the system was to be expanded by another 2,500 cameras. Since then, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said installation could be completed within a year.

With the Government banking heavily on an enhanced CCTV network in the fight against crime, one would have expected Dr Rowley to give the population, and not just the party faithful, a full and proper account of this expenditure and plan. As it stands, the public has no way of evaluating the value for money or effectiveness against runaway crime.

The Government must also account for its disastrous handling of the CCTV contract award which delayed the acquisition of the system for years, jeopardised the country’s CCTV coverage and handicapped the police against criminals.

In 2018, having decided not to renew TSTT’s contract on the basis that the price had escalated too high under the People’s Partnership government, the Government returned to the market. What followed was a thoroughly messy affair.

The first sign of trouble came on September 7, 2018—the deadline day for submission of bids for the “Re-engineering and Expansion of the National Security Network”. In a letter written ten days later to retired Colonel George Robinson, then-director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), and copied to then-newly appointed minister of national security Stuart Young and others, TSTT’s then-chief executive Ronald Walcott complained that the ministry’s procurement process had been “irretrievably compromised”.

According to him, 18 minutes after bids closed, the three bidders—TSTT, Digicel and Cable & Wireless Communications (Flow)—received e-mails from the SSA’s procurement department informing them the deadline had been extended by two weeks. By then, the bidders’ technical submissions had already been opened by officials from the Ministry of National Security. Following the bidders’ complaint, the extension was revoked.

What followed next is unclear, but it was not until two years later, in January 2021, that the Ministry of National Security issued a new request for proposals (RFP) for the design, supply and installation of a dedicated data connectivity solution to support the national CCTV network. That was eventually scrapped, with a second RFP being issued in October 2021. TSTT’s bid, reportedly the lowest, was disqualified, with Digicel being awarded the contract to install 2,488 cameras in 294 communities at 898 sites.

The Government subsequently intervened, with Dr Rowley confirming to the Express in April this year that Cabinet had halted the award and passed the matter to Attorney General Reginald Armour for review.

On Tuesday night, without reporting on the outcome of the AG’s review and the basis on which the RFP had now proceeded to an award, Dr Rowley announced the $80-million award with no details regarding when the award was made, and to whom.

More costly than that were the four valuable years lost in taking the fight to criminals.

Murder, murder everywhere, but certain elites continued blindly to cling to the status quo and sections of the business community uttered platitudes.

Then, as the murder count soared past 500 with a multiplicity of murders, the Government finally “did” something. That something was a whole-day meeting with the heads of law enforcement. Sadly, this meeting seemed nothing more than accountability gymnastics.

Part VI

On June 27 I received the following e-mail from Margaret Heath, a relative of William Hardin Burnley (WHB). It read: “I thought you might be interested to know that my brother, as executor of my mother’s estate, has just informed me he has consigned a trunkful of extensive family papers that belonged to William Burnley and his son, Frederick Burnley, to Paul Laidlow, Auctioneers, Carlisle, to be included in their sale of July 1st/2nd.”

I have said, “We may not be a failed state, but we are certainly heading there.” And four weeks ago, after Dr Keith Rowley claimed he had “done the job” as prime minister, I asked, “What job done? In every critical area of national life—the economy, society, the state—this country is teetering on the edge of disaster.”

Not surprisingly, the murder rate in this country, as it soars past anything we have ever experienced, is seen as the number one issue impacting the populace, the electorate, based partly on people’s genuine fear of having to face unimaginable violence, maybe death, riding not a pale horse, but actually some stolen Nissan Sunny, its occupants armed with heavy fire power, ready to rob or kill some law-abiding citizen who worked hard for the few dollars he or she has.

Hell, the bandits by choice and murderers by chance reason it’s far easier to rob than to work.

Does my US visa need to be valid for 6 months in order to travel?

Dear US Consul,

My visa expires in February 2023. However, I would like to visit family in California for Christmas. If I apply to renew it now, can I continue to use my current visa until I’m issued a new one, or does my visa need to be valid for at least six months?

Sincerely,

Visa Applicant

Dear Visa Applicant,

Thank you for your question. We strongly recommend everyone keep current their tourist/business visas (B1/B2). You may apply for a new visa at any time before or after your visa expires. Applicants can travel with their valid visas while the application for a new visa is pending.