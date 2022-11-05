End to a costly CCTV mess

With the population reeling under crime, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last week told a gathering of the ruling People’s National Movement that the Government had just spent $80 million to purchase 2,500 CCTV cameras. He said the installation was being rolled out and the system was to be expanded by another 2,500 cameras. Since then, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said installation could be completed within a year.
With the Government banking heavily on an enhanced CCTV network in the fight against crime, one would have expected Dr Rowley to give the population, and not just the party faithful, a full and proper account of this expenditure and plan. As it stands, the public has no way of evaluating the value for money or effectiveness against runaway crime.
The Government must also account for its disastrous handling of the CCTV contract award which delayed the acquisition of the system for years, jeopardised the country’s CCTV coverage and handicapped the police against criminals.
In 2018, having decided not to renew TSTT’s contract on the basis that the price had escalated too high under the People’s Partnership government, the Government returned to the market. What followed was a thoroughly messy affair.
The first sign of trouble came on September 7, 2018—the deadline day for submission of bids for the “Re-engineering and Expansion of the National Security Network”. In a letter written ten days later to retired Colonel George Robinson, then-director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), and copied to then-newly appointed minister of national security Stuart Young and others, TSTT’s then-chief executive Ronald Walcott complained that the ministry’s procurement process had been “irretrievably compromised”.
According to him, 18 minutes after bids closed, the three bidders—TSTT, Digicel and Cable & Wireless Communications (Flow)—received e-mails from the SSA’s procurement department informing them the deadline had been extended by two weeks. By then, the bidders’ technical submissions had already been opened by officials from the Ministry of National Security. Following the bidders’ complaint, the extension was revoked.
What followed next is unclear, but it was not until two years later, in January 2021, that the Ministry of National Security issued a new request for proposals (RFP) for the design, supply and installation of a dedicated data connectivity solution to support the national CCTV network. That was eventually scrapped, with a second RFP being issued in October 2021. TSTT’s bid, reportedly the lowest, was disqualified, with Digicel being awarded the contract to install 2,488 cameras in 294 communities at 898 sites.
The Government subsequently intervened, with Dr Rowley confirming to the Express in April this year that Cabinet had halted the award and passed the matter to Attorney General Reginald Armour for review.
On Tuesday night, without reporting on the outcome of the AG’s review and the basis on which the RFP had now proceeded to an award, Dr Rowley announced the $80-million award with no details regarding when the award was made, and to whom.
More costly than that were the four valuable years lost in taking the fight to criminals.